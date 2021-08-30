High School Recap: Drew Allar, Beau Pribula shine to start season

High school football returned in Pennsylvania and many other states across the country this past weekend. With 24 players currently committed in Penn State's Class of 2022, as well as 2023 offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, there's plenty for Nittany Lions fans to watch each weekend, including two star quarterbacks who shined on Friday night. Throughout the season, we plan to recap the top performances of the past weekend, while also linking updated highlight films of Penn State's top players.

After leading Central York to the PIAA 6A state championship last season, quarterback Beau Pribula picked up right where he left off Friday against Exeter Twp.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 2-0 Game Results: 34-14 win over Avon (1-1) Recap: Allar had a solid game in week one against Warren Harding, completing 13 of 28 attempts for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. Against Avon this past weekend, Allar completed 15 of 28 attempts for 246 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had 13 rushes for 104 yards and two scores. Medina will play Wadsworth (1-1) at home this upcoming Friday, Sept. 3.

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 1-0 Game Result: 35-28 win over Exeter Twp. (0-1) Recap: After leading Central York to the PIAA 6A state championship, the best in school history, Pribula picked up right where he left off, completing 17 of 24 attempts for 337 yards passing and four passing touchdowns over a solid Exeter Twp. squad. He also rushed for another touchdown, meaning he scored all of Central York's points. Central York will travel to Cumberland Valley (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3.

Running Back Nick Singleton

Season Record: 1-0 Game Result: 55-6 win over York Penn (0-1) Recap: After rushing for 1,311 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight games last season, which led Governor Mifflin to the state semifinals, Singleton had an excellent performance to start his senior season, totaling 281 yards on 18 carries and scoring five touchdowns. He averaged more than 15 yards per carry. Governor Mifflin will now face arguably its toughest regular season opponent this upcoming Friday when they host Wilson (1-0) on Sept. 3.

Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey

Season Record: 1-0 Game Result: 24-21 victory over Central Dauphin East (0-1) Recap: Ivey played in just four games last year but he still put up some impressive stats, totaling 546 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He was held to just three receptions for 38 yards Saturday, but made a huge impact on special teams with a 99-yard kick return to tie the game after going down a score in the third quarter. Manheim Twp. will now face Dallastown (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3.

Defensive Tackle Zane Durant

Season Record: 0-1 Game Result: 35-14 loss to Winter Park (1-0) Recap: Durant forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry in Lake Nona's first regular season game. They'll travel to Oviedo (1-0) this Friday, Sept. 3.

Defensive End Ken Talley

Season Record: 0-1 Game Result: 31-8 loss to St. Joseph's Academy (N.J.) (1-0) Recap: Talley totaled four solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in Northeast's lost to St. Joseph's Academy. Northeast currently has an open date for this upcoming weekend.

Cornerback Cam Miller

Season Record: 1-0 Game Result: 24-18 win over Raines (0-1) Recap: Miller transferred to Trinity Christian from Fernandina Beach in the offseason. He primarily played quarterback last season and very little defense. Starting at cornerback, he totaled three tackles, while also adding 120 yards on special teams, including a 92-yard kick return touchdown. Trinity Christian will host Ribault (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3.

Punter Alex Bacchetta

Season Record: 1-1 Game Result: 21-14 loss to St. Pius X (1-1) Recap: Bachetta averaged 54.6 yards on three punts, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line. He was also two for two on touchbacks. Westminster will face rival Pace Academy (0-1) this upcoming Friday, Sept. 3.

Additional News & Notes