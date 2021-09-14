High School Recap: Dani Dennis-Sutton returns from injury, Allar goes off

We discussed Drew Allar's performance at length over the past few days, but he wasn't the only future Nittany Lion to grab headlines with his play over the weekend. One of the more notable developments was the return of five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. After dislocating his elbow in preseason, he played in the first half of McDonogh's 24-7 loss to Calvert Hall on Saturday. He's expected to play the entire game this upcoming weekend against St. Mary's. Below you'll find film and stats on not just Dennis-Sutton, but many of Penn State's Class of 2022 commits.

Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton played his first high school regular season game since 2019 on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Season Record: 4-0 Game Results: 38-27 win over Stow-Munroe Falls (3-1) Recap: Allar had a career-high 523 yards passing and five touchdowns in the win over Stow-Munroe Falls. He completed 29 of 48 attempts and also had one interception. I counted eight dropped passes while in attendance that night, so it could've been a 600-plus yard performance if a few of those are caught. Allar now has 1,314 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. Medina will play Strongsville (3-1) on the road this upcoming Friday, Sept. 17.

Quarterback Beau Pribula

Season Record: 3-0 Game Result: 35-21 win over Hempfield (1-2) Recap: Pribula threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 35-21 win over Hempfield. Central York will face Red Lion (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 17.

Running Back Nick Singleton

Season Record: 3-0 Game Result: 56-0 win over Cocalico (1-2) Recap: Singleton rushed the ball 10 times for 154 yards and five touchdowns in a big win over Cocalico. For the season, Singleton now has 572 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Governor Mifflin will host to Cedar Crest (2-1) Friday, Sept. 17.

Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey

Season Record: 1-2 Game Result: 20-17 loss to Harrisburg (3-0) Recap: With Central Dauphin and Bishop McDevitt both postponing games due to COVID-19, Manheim Twp. and Harrisburg decided to play each other with just two days notice. Ivey had a good performance, totaling eight receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he's up to 20 receptions, 259 yards and three scores. Manheim Twp. will now face Spring-Ford (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 17.

Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson

Season Record: 2-1 Game Result: 43-6 win over Gretna (1-2) Recap: Johnson totaled 165 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a big win over Gretna. He also added an interception on defense. Magna Vista will host Franklin County (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 17.

Wide Receiver Kaden Saunders

Season Record: 2-1 Game Result: 41-22 win over Dublin Scioto Recap: With a young quarterback this season, Westerville South is using Saunders in a few different ways. He's making his biggest impact as a Wildcat quarterback, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on just six rushes this past Friday. He also had four tackles on defense, three pass breakups and 92 yards on kick returns. Westerville South will now face Big Walnut (4-0) on Friday, Sept. 17.

Offensive Lineman JB Nelson

Season Record: 0-1 Game Result: 28-21 loss to Iowa Central C.C. on Sept. 5 Recap: Lackawanna has played just one game so far this season, a 28-21 loss to Iowa Central. Nelson released the highlight film from that game just a few days ago. They're expected to face ASA College (Miami) this Saturday, Sept. 18.

Defensive Lineman Zane Durant

Season Record: 1-2 Game Result: 21-20 win over Evans (2-1) Recap: Durant totaled four tackles for loss, including three sacks, in Friday's win over Evans. Lake Nona will now face Cypress Creek (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 17.



Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton

Season Record: 0-2 Game Result: 24-7 loss to Calvert Hall (2-0) Recap: After dislocating his elbow during preseason, Dennis-Sutton returned this past weekend, playing just the first half. In limited time, he totaled six tackles, including four for a loss of yards. This was his first regular season game since 2019, and he primarily played defensive tackle. McDonogh will look for win No. 1 this Friday against St. Mary's (2-0).

Defensive End Ken Talley

Season Record: 0-2 Game Result: 34-0 loss to St. Peter's Prep (3-0) Recap: Talley totaled 10 tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks, in a 34-0 loss to St. Peter's Prep. Northeast will face William Penn (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 17.

Linebacker Keon Wylie

Season Record: 2-1 Game Result: 13-8 loss to La Salle (2-1) Recap: Wylie released his highlight film from his first four games of the season recently. He has 12 sacks playing defensive end through the first four games. Imhotep lost to Abdul Carter and La Salle this past weekend, 13-8. They have a bye week this week. They'll face Simon Gratz (2-1) on Sept. 25.

Linebacker Abdul Carter

Season Record: 3-0 Game Result: 13-8 win over Imhotep Charter (2-1) Recap: Carter totaled 12 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack in a win over Imhotep Charter. La Salle will now face Haverford School (1-1) at home on Friday, Sept. 17.

Athlete Mehki Flowers