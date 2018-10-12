“It's a good start. That's all it is. It's nice because they are an excellent team. Their [defensive] structure is really good. They're really good,” Gadowsky said. “I thought the whole weekend was pretty good hockey...To have a good start like that offensively, and, the biggest thing is two wins, we're really happy.”

Penn State scored nine goals in two games against Clarkson, which finished second in the nation last season by allowing just 1.88 goals per game.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Knights, 5-1, on Friday to earn a sweep of their season opening series.

Over the course of two games, Penn State took a Clarkson defense that was one of the country’s best a season ago and made it look pedestrian.

After scoring three of their four goals on special teams during Thursday’s win, the Nittany Lions excelled at even strength Friday night. Each forward line produced at least one goal, and Penn State cruised to its first-ever opening weekend sweep.



Peyton Jones, Penn State’s starting goaltender during each of the last two seasons, watched from the bench as Chris Funkey delivered an opening night win for the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

But Jones’ performance Friday was nearly perfect.

The junior allowed a goal on the second shot he faced, but compiled 34 consecutive saves thereafter on his way to the win.

“I don't know if the start last night had anything to do with it, but I thought he was awesome,” Gadowsky said. “Again, we gave up one within the first five minutes which we did not want to see at all, but boy was he awesome after that.”

Gadowsky said, from his view, Jones made numerous difficult saves on shots that were redirected or came from angles that caught Jones out of position.

“On another night, it could have been a much different story if a couple of those got in,” Gadowsky said.

The only goal Jones surrendered allowed Clarkson to pull ahead early, but the Nittany Lions answered quickly with their own scoring flurry.

Alex Limoges tied the game at one shortly thereafter and highly touted freshman Aarne Talvitie put Penn State ahead to stay about a minute later with his first career goal.

Both goals came after Penn State won a faceoff inside its offensive zone. The Nittany Lions won 53 percent of their faceoffs in the series after winning just 48 percent of their draws a season ago.

Nikita Pavlychev and Brandon Biro scored in the second period to expand Penn State’s lead to three. Chase Berger added an empty netter late in the third to complete the scoring.

Pavlychev, known more for his brute force than his skill, collected a pair of assists as well and led the Nittany Lions with three points.

But don’t think for a moment that he didn’t assert his physicality as well. Hits aren’t a stat that college hockey teams track, but Pavlychev would be a safe bet to be one of Penn State’s leaders in that category since the time he arrived on campus.

“I think it's a mentality every game, to be that guy,” the 6-foot-8 Russian said. “My teammates expect that from me. My coaches expect that from me. That's my job, I'm going out there and doing it.”

Pavlychev set the tone for what turned out to be another gritty win for the Nittany Lions. Penn State blocked 27 shots in each game. Kris Myllari led the way Friday, standing in front of eight different Clarkson shot attempts.

"I didn't think that we would duplicate the effort in terms of blocked shots,” Gadowsky said. “Myllari, he's a great leader and a heck of a player, and I think he really motivated everybody to do that."