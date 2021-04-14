Healthy again, Nick Tarburton determined to contribute to team's success
Shaka Toney was convinced, weeks ahead of the start of Penn State’s 2020 season, that Nick Tarburton’s time had come.
Speaking to reporters the first week in October, the defensive end said of his lineman teammate that, a year removed from a season completely lost to injury, Tarburton had shown unique perseverance. Enduring a slew of setbacks through his career to that point, said Toney, the journey back to the field for Tarburton had demonstrated something beyond football.
“I think Tarburton is one of those people that, he's always had a positive attitude going through anything he was going through. He never was upset. He's always available emotionally if he wasn't available physically. He is a good kid,” Toney said. “He's been working. Every day, he's out there 25 minutes before practice starts, he’s out there 15 to 20 minutes after practice is over. He is very, very hungry to go out there and prove himself that he belongs there. I have nothing but high praise for Tarburton.”
Toney’s optimism, however ebullient, wouldn’t come to fruition for Tarburton in the Nittany Lions’ nine-game 2020 season.
Limited to 34 total snaps at defensive end, credited with a season-high 13 reps against Iowa the fourth week of the schedule while tallying three pressures and two tackles for the year, Tarburton wasn’t dissuaded from continuing to work toward his goals. And, through his own words and those of the coaches and teammates who’ve been witness to the offseason effort, Tarburton’s tireless effort, and work to return to action, has paid off.
“Without a doubt, I've had some struggles here,” Tarburton told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Staying healthy and having the time and the ability to just get better, it was tough. It took a toll on me a little bit, but it made me better and stronger. I take that roller coaster as just an advantage in my opinion now. Looking back, I cherish the game so much more than I ever have. Just the ability to play is just something special. I'm going to use that to my advantage and I'm just really looking forward to this season.”
So too are Tarburton’s teammates along the defensive line.
Though appearing infrequently last season, and sparingly in his first year on campus in 2018, Tarburton’s reps amounted to a precursor to the breakout that has grown in volume this winter and spring. Competing to earn an opportunity to work into a heavy rotation at end, if not a starting spot opposite presumed starter Adisa Isaac, Tarburton has demonstrated a healthiness that has generated excitement for his potential moving forward.
“Tarburton, man, wooo, he looks good. I'm not gonna lie to you, he's looked extremely well,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “Even starting in the winter, he looked fast, quick. Just seeing where he's come from, everything he's had to deal with, just to be able to bounce back, and him to be out there every day, it's amazing to watch. He's working his butt off and he's getting better every day. It is really fun to watch. He's a good guy too, so I'm proud of him.”
As much as his dedication to overcoming adversity has proven to be a boost to, and affirmation of, his character, Tarburton is equally determined to make his efforts count to the benefit of the program on the field this season.
Describing himself as “a pretty physical presence” coming off the ball, Tarburton listed out his strike and run-game performances as strengths, with the ability to convert those to the passing game as well. Said Tarburton, “I think I'll be able to bring a lot of power, some speed. I'm gonna be a tough player, bottom line. That's what you're going to get out of me.
“My goal is obviously to help the team in any way I possibly can, whether it be as a starter or wherever. The competition has been great… Wherever I fit, I fit, and wherever on that depth I fall, I fall. My goal is just to be the best I can be for my teammates, for my coaches, and to help this team be successful.”
Said by head coach James Franklin to be “in a position to have a big year” for the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Tarburton first made the most of his winter workouts and in the time since has been equally impressive in the team’s spring practices.
“I’m a big Nick Tarburton fan for a lot of different reasons; how he's gone about his business. The kid has faced a decent amount of adversity. He has not been healthy consistently since he's been here,” Franklin said. “He's had an unbelievable offseason for us right now, not only from a health perspective but a physical perspective and from a leadership perspective as well. We're expecting him to have a significant role on our defense and our team. This spring ball will be really important for him, but he's had a tremendous offseason and we're excited about him.”
