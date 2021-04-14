Shaka Toney was convinced, weeks ahead of the start of Penn State’s 2020 season, that Nick Tarburton’s time had come. Speaking to reporters the first week in October, the defensive end said of his lineman teammate that, a year removed from a season completely lost to injury, Tarburton had shown unique perseverance. Enduring a slew of setbacks through his career to that point, said Toney, the journey back to the field for Tarburton had demonstrated something beyond football. “I think Tarburton is one of those people that, he's always had a positive attitude going through anything he was going through. He never was upset. He's always available emotionally if he wasn't available physically. He is a good kid,” Toney said. “He's been working. Every day, he's out there 25 minutes before practice starts, he’s out there 15 to 20 minutes after practice is over. He is very, very hungry to go out there and prove himself that he belongs there. I have nothing but high praise for Tarburton.” Toney’s optimism, however ebullient, wouldn’t come to fruition for Tarburton in the Nittany Lions’ nine-game 2020 season.

Nick Tarburton has impressed teammates and coaches in his healthy return to action this spring. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

Limited to 34 total snaps at defensive end, credited with a season-high 13 reps against Iowa the fourth week of the schedule while tallying three pressures and two tackles for the year, Tarburton wasn’t dissuaded from continuing to work toward his goals. And, through his own words and those of the coaches and teammates who’ve been witness to the offseason effort, Tarburton’s tireless effort, and work to return to action, has paid off. “Without a doubt, I've had some struggles here,” Tarburton told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Staying healthy and having the time and the ability to just get better, it was tough. It took a toll on me a little bit, but it made me better and stronger. I take that roller coaster as just an advantage in my opinion now. Looking back, I cherish the game so much more than I ever have. Just the ability to play is just something special. I'm going to use that to my advantage and I'm just really looking forward to this season.” So too are Tarburton’s teammates along the defensive line. Though appearing infrequently last season, and sparingly in his first year on campus in 2018, Tarburton’s reps amounted to a precursor to the breakout that has grown in volume this winter and spring. Competing to earn an opportunity to work into a heavy rotation at end, if not a starting spot opposite presumed starter Adisa Isaac, Tarburton has demonstrated a healthiness that has generated excitement for his potential moving forward. “Tarburton, man, wooo, he looks good. I'm not gonna lie to you, he's looked extremely well,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “Even starting in the winter, he looked fast, quick. Just seeing where he's come from, everything he's had to deal with, just to be able to bounce back, and him to be out there every day, it's amazing to watch. He's working his butt off and he's getting better every day. It is really fun to watch. He's a good guy too, so I'm proud of him.” As much as his dedication to overcoming adversity has proven to be a boost to, and affirmation of, his character, Tarburton is equally determined to make his efforts count to the benefit of the program on the field this season.