“The next step for me is just making more plays on the ball when I can,” Ellis told reporters this week. “That's been a big goal of mine, especially in the spring ball is find the ball. Make plays. That's the step that I got to take. With my progress physically and mentally, I think it's going to set me up for success there.”

Entering his third year in the program, Ellis is determined to chase that feeling this spring and in the months ahead as the 2021 season nears.

Owning an early 7-0 lead against the Illini at Beaver Stadium on Dec. 19, an errant Isaiah Williams pass sailed well over his tight end’s head and toward the diving, outstretched arms of Ellis. Jubilant by the pick at the 7-yard line, Ellis raised the football to the delight of teammates as he raced toward Penn State’s sideline with his prize.

Given the program’s struggles creating takeaways last fall, the effort is one Penn State can stand behind wholeheartedly.

In addition to being Ellis’ first and only interception of the season, the pick was also one of just four for the Nittany Lions in nine games. Along with only five total fumble recoveries, the defense’s nine total takeaways ranked among the lowest in the Big Ten last season.

A highly prioritized element of head coach James Franklin’s and defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s approaches to the game, the confidence that accompanied the Nittany Lions’ build-up to the 2020 season fell well short of coming to fruition.

“One of the things that we work very hard with all of the defensive backs is those guys understanding and buying into getting on the JUGS machine and catching as many balls as possible because, at the end of the day, defending the pass and pass breakups are great, but the guys that are most impactful and the guys that have an opportunity to change our season here at Penn State but also change the trajectory of their careers at the next level are guys that can create interceptions, and get their hands on the ball, and even score on defense,” Franklin said on his weekly radio show last October. “I think that's the next step for our defense is not only to challenge more routes but also have the confidence to go make the play and actually intercept the ball.”

In a cornerbacks room that began the season bolstered by the experience of Tariq Castro-Fields ahead of his senior season, complemented by the budding talent within the youth of Ellis, Marquis Wilson, Joey Porter Jr., and Daequan Hardy, the reality not matching aspirations was not without reason.

With Castro-Fields sidelined due to injury following Penn State’s game against Maryland in the third week, and Ellis limited to just five games of action and 212 total reps on the year, missing the first three weeks and the Michigan game at the season’s midpoint, the Nittany Lions relied almost exclusively on Porter and Wilson at corner, with Hardy taking on a nickel role.

Said to be “good physically now” after what he described as some issues with his hamstring, Ellis acknowledged that his 2020 season didn’t include any performances playing at full strength.

“I was never really able to get to 100, but I was able to fight back through it and able to play. So I'm just happy about that and blessed to get the opportunity because injuries suck,” Ellis said. “I was able to get through it and ended up playing some games, so I'm happy about that.”

Confident that his understanding of the position and his responsibilities, not just on an individual level but also within the context of the defense as a whole, Ellis said he’s confident that his focus on creating interceptions this offseason will produce dividends once the 2021 slate begins.

“There's a lot that goes into this; do your job first and the plays are going to come,” Ellis said. “If everybody has their role in the defense and if you just do that, the plays are gonna come. But when the plays come, you got to make the plays and you got to capitalize on the opportunities. That's something that I'm trying to do better.”