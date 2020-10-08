BlueWhiteIllustrated - Having made 'huge strides,' TE Zack Kuntz competing for big opportunity

“We lost Nick Bowers last year and he did a great job for our offense. And Pat has done a tremendous job last year and he's gonna have a great year this year as well,” Kuntz told reporters at Penn State’s virtual media days last week. “I just want to be a guy that the offense can trust and depend on in any situation, and just really be the player that everyone needs. I'm just going to go out there and do the best I can and try to execute.”

Still, with the graduation of veteran Nick Bowers this offseason, Kuntz is now the next-most tenured tight end in the room. And with a strong performance this preseason, that could equate to Kuntz’s first big opportunity with the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions’ redshirt sophomore tight end isn’t projecting to become a starter in his third year in the program. That designation, of course, goes to Pat Freiermuth , a teammate Kuntz describes as one of the best tight ends in the country.

Early indications out of Penn State’s practices ahead of the delayed 2020 season are that Kuntz is positioning himself to get that chance.

Coming off a redshirt season in which he appeared in every game, but saw the majority of his 124 snaps come on special teams duties, Kuntz appeared on the program’s spring depth chart ahead of redshirt freshman Brenton Strange. Now competing with Strange, plus two new freshmen in Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, Kuntz is hoping to capture the attention of position coach Tyler Bowen.

While Bowen had previously issued positive reviews for Kuntz’s development during the program’s COVID-19-disrupted spring, he provided an updated assessment in his brief Wednesday evening media availability.

“I think Zack has made huge strides,” Bowen said. “He's starting to put it all together with that physical strength coming, and Zach is a super sharp guy. So he's starting to put it all together and to be able to produce it on the field, I've seen him take a step in that area this training camp.”

Signing with the Nittany Lions at a listed 6-foot-7, 221 pounds out of Camp Hill in December 2017, Kuntz has reshaped his body to where he now checks in at 252 pounds.

That process took more effort than simply showing up for training sessions with Dwight Galt, though. Working extensively with Penn State’s Director of Performance Nutrition Services, Kayla Martin, Kuntz now has both the “gifted” athleticism he’s always had as well as the size to be a “multi-tool player.”

“(It) is what all the tight ends in our program strive to be,” Bowen said. “Not only a great route runner, that's awesome, but also a great run blocker, a great pass protector, good on the perimeter, really just in every facet of the game, and that allows us to use those guys in more multiple ways.

“I have seen him take another step. It's been exciting to watch him go out and work. His approach is as good as it's ever been, so I'm excited to see what Zack can do for us this year.”

So too is Freiermuth.

Coming off a season in which then-offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne featured two-tight end sets, the Nittany Lions’ preseason All-American figures to share the field with Kuntz at times this year.

“I think Zack is ready to go,” Freiermuth said. “I think that he's waited his turn. And I think that he's priming himself for a big year this year.”