Harvard OL Spencer Rolland opens up about commitment to Penn State

Penn State football picked up another commitment Wednesday in graduate transfer Spencer Rolland. An All-Ivy League player at Harvard, Rolland came to Penn State in June for an unofficial visit and workout with the Nittany Lions, and it was clear in the days that followed that there was a real chance he may end up joining the Nittany Lions. That moment came earlier today, when Rolland announced on his Twitter feed that he'll be coming to Penn State in May 2022, after he graduates from Harvard. BWI's Ryan Snyder caught up with Rolland this afternoon to learn more about his decision.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein played a major role in Spencer Rolland's decision to come to Penn State.

Snyder: How much did Eric Wilson’s decision to come to Penn State impact your decision? Rolland: When I was being recruited by Harvard, Eric contacted me throughout that process. During my time here, we got really close. We hung out together a lot and we would hang out together back in Minnesota. We have a strong bond. Having Eric at Penn State, it was nice to have him there. Having him there, it was nice to have him telling me what it’s like from a player’s perspective and what he thought of Penn State. He also kind of went through the same process I went through, so with him being a close friend, and the same thing I went through, his word meant a lot. All of the things he said about Penn State lined up with what the coaches were saying and what I saw when I visited. But one other thing that really made the difference with Penn State was the coaching staff, from Coach [Phil] Trautwein to Coach [James] Franklin and everyone else. They really stood out to me. There probably wasn’t another coaching staff, especially with Coach Trautwein, that I would like to be under the two years. Snyder: You came to Penn State last month for an unofficial visit and worked out with Phil Trautwein. How did that experience impact this decision? Rolland: Yeah, the workout went really well. One thing I really like about Coach Trautwein is that he can take my skills to the next level. He can put me into a position to be where I want to be. I want to be successful in the Big Ten and possibly in the NFL someday. The style that he coaches, both on and off the field, that’s what separates him from a lot of other coaches.