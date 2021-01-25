Harvard grad transfer Eric Wilson discusses Penn State
Wilson is arguably Penn State's top remaining transfer target
Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson made a stop in State College this past weekend to check out University Park and the surrounding area.
A second-team All-Ivy League player in 2019, Wilson entered the transfer portal back in August when it became clear that Harvard and the other Ivy League schools wouldn’t be playing this upcoming season. He’s been patient in selecting his next school, however, electing to get his degree from Harvard before moving on. Now, the Nittany Lions, thanks in large part to offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, are one of his top options.
