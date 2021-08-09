Happy at PSU, Eric Wilson will factor into 'tremendous' OL 'competition''

Penn State coach James Franklin will often remind anyone willing to listen that one of his program's core values involves competition. The Nittany Lions will embody it this summer, as there are spots to be won across the board as the team prepares for a Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin. One of the more interesting battles to watch comes along the offensive line. Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace are locked in at left and right tackle, respectively, and Mike Miranda will be the center. On the other hand, guard is a true tossup, as numerous members of the roster could conceivably make position coach Phil Trautwein's first- and second-teams by the time August ends.



New Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson will be part of a competitive fight for an interior offensive line job during camp. BWI photo

"That's a group that we think there's going to be tremendous competition from," Franklin said at the team's media day back on Saturday. "There's going to be a lot of moving parts there until we figure out how to get the best five on the field. "Not only that, you know, who's going to be the first guy inside, is it going to be truly a right guard is backed up by another right guard? Or is it, if you talk about the three interior positions, is it just the next best available who could play either side at guard or center? We'll see how that kind of plays out." Penn State fans are familiar with most of the names in the mix, as players like Juice Scruggs, Des Holmes, Anthony Whigan, and Saleem Wormley have been on campus for at least a couple of seasons. Harvard transfer Eric Wilson has not, however, as he only arrived in mid-May once he earned his Ivy League degree. Now, he hopes to find a role with his new team while helping in any way he can. "I think I'm just trying to find my place on the o-line, trying to contribute any way I can among the three interior positions," Wilson said. "I really love being a part of this o-line."

Wilson started two seasons at left guard for the Crimson and earned All-Confernece honors in 2019 before missing all of last season because the Ivy League didn't play due to the pandemic. He'll start his career in blue and white there but will also be evaluated at right guard and center to see how he performs there. So will the other interior offensive lineman, but Franklin cautioned that mixing and matching and flipping sides isn't as simple as it might seem to be. "The footwork is different, the stance is different, so some guys will be able to do that and have the flexibility and some guys who may feel it's just better off that you just stay at one position inside," Franklin said. "Although the assignments and everything are pretty much the same, it's still different from a footwork perspective. So, I think that'll be great competition." Wilson will be involved in it, and even if he doesn't win the job, the goal is to help his teammates and this team in any way he can after he made the choice to move up to the Big Ten and so in Happy Valley.