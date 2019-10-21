Hamler named B1G Offensive Player of the Week
K.J. Hamler's electric performance in front of Saturday night's White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium helped propel the Nittany Lions to a 28-21 win against Michigan.
Monday, the redshirt sophomore receiver was rewarded for the effort.
For the first time in his Penn State career, Hamler was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week.
For the game, Hamler finished with a pair of receiving touchdowns during the course of his six reception, 108-yard evening. The receiving statistics went along with 72 yards on returns and an additional six yards on two carries, including a 4-yard rush to help seal the game in the fourth quarter.
For the season, Hamler leads the Nittany Lions with 563 receiving yards on 32 catches, with seven touchdowns.