Hamler earns FWAA Freshman All-America nod
Coming out on the wrong side of a 27-24 decision to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Penn State redshirt freshman wideout K.J. Hamler announced what he learned about himself in his debut season.
“I don’t like to lose,” Hamler said.
Leaving his thoughts at that, Hamler has at least a slight consolation prize for his efforts this year.
Announced Monday afternoon, Hamler was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team as a kick returner. For the season, Hamler averaged 26.2 yards per kick return, good for 18th nationally and third-best in the Big Ten for the 2018 campaign.
Kick return, of course, was not Hamler’s only contribution to the Nittany Lions’ season.
A starting wide receiver, Hamler made an immediate impact, leading the team in receptions (42) and yards (754) with five touchdowns to go along with the performance.
In conjunction with his performance as a kick returner, the total effort earned Hamler nods as one of college football’s most versatile players. Among all Nittany Lions, Hamler took the second-most total snaps outside of the starting five offensive linemen, finishing the season with 712 plays from scrimmage.
Now, with his first season in the books, Hamler is looking to be a leader among his wideout teammates as they look to make improvements on an otherwise disappointing 2018 season.
“Technique-wise, strength, and speed-wise, we can all get bigger and faster, so we just gotta put a multiple of the amount of time of work that we put into this year to get back and better next year,” said Hamler.