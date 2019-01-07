Coming out on the wrong side of a 27-24 decision to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Penn State redshirt freshman wideout K.J. Hamler announced what he learned about himself in his debut season.

“I don’t like to lose,” Hamler said.

Leaving his thoughts at that, Hamler has at least a slight consolation prize for his efforts this year.

Announced Monday afternoon, Hamler was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team as a kick returner. For the season, Hamler averaged 26.2 yards per kick return, good for 18th nationally and third-best in the Big Ten for the 2018 campaign.