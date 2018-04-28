DaeSean Hamilton is moving to Denver. With the No. 113 overall pick the Broncos have chosen the Fredricksburg, Va. native in the fourth round.

Hamilton burst onto the scene as a freshman and led the team in receptions. He then gradually progressed into the school's all-time leading receiver, finishing as the school's all-time leader with 214 career receptions.

Those numbers were only boosted once his eligibility expired. It started with a strong week of practice and then two catches for 42 yards in the East-West Shrine Game. That led to an invitation to the Senior Bowl and he capped the off-season with an improved performance at the NFL Combine. There he finished among the top 10 at his position in the 20-yard shuttle (4.15 seconds) and 3-cone drill (6.84).

As a recruit, Hamilton was given three stars by Rivals.com. He was ranked No. 42 among WRs in the Class of 2014 and No. 15 overall in Virginia.



