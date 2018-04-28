For Grant Haley, the phone call finally came. At the other end was the New York Giants, offering the Atlanta native an opportunity to compete with an undrafted free agent spot this spring.

The senior cornerback, joins Jason Cabinda and Saeed Blacknall as undrafted free agents.

A three-star cornerback in the Class of 2014 and the 51st-rated player in Georgia, Haley was one of the first recruits to follow head coach James Franklin to Penn State. Once verbally committed to Vanderbilt under Franklin's staff, Haley switched commitments shortly before signing day.

He immediately earned a role on the defense as a true freshman before becoming a three-year starter. He finished his career with 23 pass breakups, which ranks among the top 20 in PSU history.

Often overshadowed by his aforementioned teammates, Haley flew under the radar this off-season as an NFL prospect. At the combine he quietly posted the best 20-yard shuttle time (tied for first at 3.94 seconds) and the second-best time in the 3-cone drill (6.51).