Should he go through with a transfer to another Division I program, Bolton will need to sit for a year before resuming his final three seasons of eligibility.

Penn State true freshman guard Rasir Bolton has entered his name into the NCAA's Transfer Portal, Blue White Illustrated has confirmed with a source.

The move comes following a debut season with the Nittany Lions in which Bolton started nine games and played in all 32 contests on the slate.

Through the course of the season, Bolton finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.6 points in 26.9 minutes per game, shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from deep.

Season-highs included a 27 point effort in a December win against Colgate, one that included seven made 3-point attempts.

In spite of struggles to bookend his first campaign against Big Ten opponents, Bolton proved to be a reliable scorer through the bulk of January and February, stringing together nine double-digit scoring performances together after being blanked against Michigan State.



