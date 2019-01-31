Grosz: Smith, Isaac uniquely impressive among standout Class of 2019
Adisa Isaac’s 2018 highlight video was the most impressive among Penn State’s Class of 2019 recruits.Further, it convinced me that even with Penn State's solid talent at defensive end in Shane Simm...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news