Ever since the first College Football Playoff Championship Game took place on January 11, 2014, between Ohio State and Oregon, with the Buckeyes beating the Ducks 42-20, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemon have totally dominated FBS college football recruiting.

Nothing is surprising about the fact Alabama has played in five of the last seven College Football Playoffs championship games. Clemson has played in four of the last five, and Ohio State has played in four College Football Playoffs and two College Football Playoff Championship games.

The College Football Playoff has given Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State the opportunity to totally dominate not only the College Football Playoff, but also to secure for each program the a realistic expectation of recruiting a top five recruiting class on a yearly basis.

So, don’t be surprised at all to learn that Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson had the three highest average star ratings for the Class of 2021, according to Rivals. Alabama’s average star rating was 4.04, Ohio State was 4.0, and Clemson’s was 3.95.