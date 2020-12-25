The following analysis appears in the latest edition of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, printed and on the way to our subscribers Monday.

Throw in four returning starters on the offensive line, four linebackers who had received five-star ratings from at least one of the major recruiting websites, and a potential breakout star in defensive end Jayson Oweh , and it’s easy to understand why the consensus of the college football analysts was that Penn State would be Ohio State’s toughest challenger for the Big Ten’s East Division title and a spot in the league title game and the playoff.

Also, Pat Freiermuth was considered one of the top two candidates for the Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best tight end. And many college football writers, myself included, considered Journey Brown to be one of the top five running backs in the country. I believed that Brown’s partnership with promising sophomore Noah Cain would give Penn State the best RB tandem in the Big Ten.

In Micah Parsons , Penn State boasted possibly the leading contender to win the Bednarik and Butkus awards, which go to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player and top linebacker, respectively. Many NFL Draft forecasts had him going in the top five picks next April following what was expected to be a stellar junior season.

When the preview magazines began hitting newsstands in May, they all ranked Penn State among the top eight teams in the country. Those rankings were a reflection of the personnel that James Franklin and his staff had assembled.

After Penn State’s 53-39 win over Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, a victory that completed the team’s third 11-win season in four years, many college football fans across the country seemed to believe that 2020 would be the year the Nittany Lions took the next step back to elite status, qualifying for the College Football Playoff and making a run at winning the program’s third national championship.

The one critical position where Penn State didn’t have what most writers considered to be a first-team All-Conference-type of athlete was the quarterback spot. Sean Clifford was labeled by Lindy’s Sports preseason Big Ten 2020 Preview magazine as a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields was viewed going into the season as the Big Ten’s premier quarterback. Clifford performed well enough to lead Penn State to an 11-2 season with a Cotton Bowl victory in 2019, but the preseason commentary around the redshirt junior mirrored the commentary around Penn State’s team as a whole: lots of potential, but some things still to prove.

Then August arrived, and the attrition began setting in. Even before the Big Ten made the decision to postpone its 2020 season, Penn State suffered a crushing blow to its title hopes when Parsons opted out because of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing instead to prepare for the NFL Draft.

In September, while the Big Ten was reconsidering its postponement, Brown was diagnosed with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The coaching staff waited until Brown got a second opinion before announcing the news, but he had to sit out in the meantime, and when doctors did indeed confirm the earlier result, their findings brought an end to his playing career.

Cain soon joined Brown on the sideline, as he suffered a season-ending injury, believed to be to his ankle or foot, in the first quarter of Penn State’s opener at Indiana. Then, after playing in only four games, Freiermuth made the decision to have surgery on an injury that occurred in the second game of the season against Ohio State. That decision effectively ended his Penn State playing career, as he’s all but certain to enter the draft in the coming weeks.

So in a time frame of a little over two months, Penn State lost three proven, difference-making starters and, in Cain, one of its most exciting young players, who had just taken over a starting spot with Brown out of action.

When you add to those losses the kind of injuries that occur over the course of a typical football season, injuries that this year cost Penn State the services of Tariq Castro-Fields, Devyn Ford, Keaton Ellis, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Oweh for a game or more, you start to get an understanding of why Penn State entered its Big Ten Champions Week matchup against Illinois with a 3-5 record rather than the 7-1 mark that a lot of Penn State fans expected.

Some might say another major contributing factor to Penn State’s 0-5 start was the presence of four new assistant coaches on its staff – coaches who didn’t get to meet face-to-face with their new players on a regular basis until mid-September. Those four staff members – offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. – didn’t have any spring practice sessions with which to get acclimated. Nor was there a normal summer workout schedule or a proper preseason camp to prepare for the 2020 campaign. Instead, the new coaches had to work with their student-athletes via Zoom.

But while the staff changes may have added to Penn State’s difficulties, the necessity of working remotely was a condition that every college coaching staff in the country had to deal with this year because of the pandemic. Even when Franklin was asked essentially that exact question following Penn State’s 39-24 win over Michigan State, he recognized that was the case.

“Typically, you have a traditional training camp and you learn a little bit about your team,” he said. “Then you play the first couple of games of the season and you learn a little bit more, and you start to figure out your identity: We’re going to be a coverage team or we’re going to be a pressure team. We’re going to be able to [do] tempo or throw the ball or run the ball. Or we’re weak in this area, so we’re going to play to our strengths right now.”

Those types of questions are usually answered in spring practice, summer workouts and preseason camp. The absence of any organized team activities for much of the year hampered Penn State and every other team that played this fall. That’s why we’ve seen so many wild and unexpected performances throughout the football season. Only the perennial elites – Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State – and a handful of rare exceptions like Notre Dame have managed to create some sense of normalcy in 2020.

It’s not surprising that this year’s top teams have been the ones that are stocked with five- and high-four-star athletes. Those teams are better equipped to handle the abnormalities that the coronavirus presented, and they were able to live up to their expectations, which included the expectation that they will contend for the College Football Playoff on an annual basis.

Before all the drama surrounding the season’s postponement and its subsequent reinstatement, I believed that Penn State had put itself in position to cope with the hardships that the pandemic was sure to create. But my preseason expectations were predicated on the availability of Parsons, Freiermuth, Brown and Cain. Losing four of the five most talented players on the roster essentially took the Lions’ championship hopes off the table.

Those losses created a situation in which Penn State needed to very quickly change its plans on offense and defense, and it needed to make those changes without the benefit of a bye week or two built into the season.

Penn State’s offensive game plan had been to use Brown, Cain, Ford, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes in a power inside zone running game to establish its superiority at the line of scrimmage. That would help an inexperienced pass offense grow as the season advanced, with the ultimate goal being to develop a balanced offensive attack.

When Brown was forced to stop playing football because of his health situation and Cain was lost on the first offensive series of the opening game against Indiana, Penn State found itself in a position in which it didn’t have a backfield that was capable of running the offensive philosophy it had designed in the off-season.

Instead, it had a backfield comprised of Ford and two freshmen running backs. The coaching staff didn’t know what its remaing running backs were capable of executing, and the questions at that position group were compounded by the uncertainty elsewhere on the field. With the exception of Jahan Dotson, the wide receiver corps was still finding its way at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

On defense, the system was built with Parsons as the centerpiece of what Penn State wanted to do on the field, particularly with the front seven.

Those two problems were almost unsolvable. With a shortened preseason camp and no bye weeks during the regular season, the staff didn’t have sufficient time to redesign its offensive and defensive philosophies to the extent that was necessary for the team to have a legitimate chance of winning a Big Ten East Division title.

That said, it wasn’t inevitable that Penn State was going to open its season with five consecutive losses. Victories over Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State to close out the regular season made it abundantly clear that the Lions had the talent to be competitive, even after all their personnel setbacks.

There will no doubt be lots of postseason discussion among players and coaches about what went wrong, how it could have been averted and how to prevent it from happening again. In the months to come, the staff will have plenty to work to do to re-establish this team as Ohio State’s No. 1 rival for the 2021 Big Ten championship.