Grosz: Nittany Lion January Enrollees Poised to Produce
Just like with the Class of 2019, Penn State had 11 members of the Class of 2020 enrolling at Penn State at the start of the school’s 2020 spring semester on Monday, January 13. On offense, that gr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news