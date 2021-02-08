The rich always seem to get richer in college football recruiting. One prime example is the tremendous job both Urban Meyer and Ryan Day have done signing top-five classes for Ohio State.

Only once in the past five years have the Buckeyes not finished in the top five of the Rivals.com team rankings. That outlier class came aboard in 2019 when there was some uncertainty as to whether Meyer was going to continue as head coach and, if not, who might take his place. With the coaching staff in flux, Ohio State finished 21st in the Rivals rankings that year.

Otherwise, the Buckeyes have led the way in the Big Ten. Their 2020 class was fifth nationally, while their 2017 and 2018 classes were second.

This year’s class is up near the top, too, ranking second overall. As of this writing, Ohio State was still waiting on a decision from J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country. Even if they get the five-star prospect from Bellevue, Wash., Day and his staff will have to settle for second place nationally. That’s because Alabama has clearly recruited the No. 1 class, having signed 27 players, including five five-star, 18 four-star and four three-star recruits.

But don’t feel bad for the Buckeyes. They dominated Big Ten recruiting for the Class of 2021, landing three five-star, 16 four-star and just one three-star recruit. Their five-star recruits are receiver Emeka Egbuka – the No. 1-rated wideout in the Class of 2021 – of Steilacoom, Wash.; offensive lineman Donovan Jackson of Houston; and defensive end Jack Sawyer of Pickerington, Ohio.