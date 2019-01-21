In January 2017, Alabama welcomed 12 members of its recruiting class to campus, the biggest contingent of early enrollees in the Football Bowl Subdivision that year. Just 12 months later, one of those players – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – ended up throwing the winning touchdown pass in the championship game of the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide had taken the early enrollment trend to the next level, but it was growing everywhere. Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan all had seven or more January enrollees in their classes that same year. Their success in persuading prospects to graduate early from high school and enroll in college in time for the start of the spring semester turned out to be the final straw that convinced NCAA officials that an early signing period was needed. There were other reasons, of course, notably the increasing tendency of prospects to verbally commit months or even years in advance of the traditional February signing date. But whatever the rationale, in the spring of 2017, college football’s governing body decided to give prospects the opportunity to sign in December. And ever since that change was approved, increasing numbers of January enrollees have flocked to schools throughout the FBS.

Penn State was a little late to the party. Only four members of its 2017 recruiting class enrolled in January of that year. Those four players were five-star defensive back Lamont Wade, four-star outside linebacker Brelin Faison-Walden, four-star wide receiver K.J. Hamer and three-star offensive lineman Mike Miranda.

Hamler has since had a dramatic impact on Penn State’s football program. He was the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver this past season with 42 catches for 754 yards and five touchdowns.

Wade saw action in all 26 games during the 2017 and ’18 seasons, playing on special teams and in the secondary. He was looking like a candidate to replace Nick Scott at free safety until early January when he turned up in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Miranda will enter spring practice as the leading contender to replace Connor McGovern at right guard following McGovern’s decision to leave early for the NFL.

As for Faison-Walden, the decision to enroll early didn’t end up accelerating his career the way he had no doubt hoped. In December, the North Carolina native announced that he was transferring to UNC Charlotte to be closer to his family.

In 2018, Penn State boosted its contingent of January enrollees to six. The players who arrived early were linebackers Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa and Nick Tarburton, defensive backs Trent Gordon and Isaiah Humphries, and tight end Zack Kuntz.

The arrival of three box linebackers was particularly noteworthy. With veteran Jason Cabinda having graduated and the status of Manny Bowen in question due to a suspension, James Franklin and his assistant coaches knew they needed to recruit some blue-chip linebackers and get them up to speed as quickly as possible.

That is exactly what happened. Parsons, a five-star prospect coming out of Harrisburg (Pa.) High, ended up being Penn State’s leading tackler this past season with 82 stops, including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Luketa was a standout on the punt- and kickoff-coverage units and should compete for quality playing time at the Will and Mike linebacker positions next season.

Tarburton didn’t end up seeing action at linebacker this past season, but he will be someone to watch in the coming months. After arriving on campus last January, he was moved to the weakside defensive end position and practiced at that spot throughout the year. With starter Shareef Miller having left for the NFL, Tarburton is likely to stay at defensive end, but there is a chance he could end up growing into a part-time role at the three-technique defensive tackle position, just as Ryan Buchholz did his redshirt sophomore year in 2017.

Tarburton was listed at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds this past season, but he’ll be looking to add weight during winter workouts and could enter spring practice at 260 to 265 pounds. That is something we will closely monitor in the weeks ahead. For now, though, we expect Tarburton to be a full-time defensive end.

The other early enrollees in Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class had quiet debuts. Kuntz saw action in one game – a 63-10 rout of Kent State last September – totaling one reception for 8 yards. Listed at 6-7, 235 pounds, he will enter spring practice behind Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers and will battle Jonathan Holland, Danny Dalton and 2019 early enrollee Brenton Strange for the chance to earn playing time.

Gordon played in four games and recorded one tackle. He’ll be battling for a backup role at cornerback next fall.

Humphries did not see any game action in 2018 and announced in November that he was planning to transfer. As of mid-January, he had not resurfaced at another school.

All of which brings us to Penn State’s Class of 2019. Franklin and his coaching staff signed 18 players in December, and that total could grow by four or five prospects when signing day arrives on Feb. 6.

The Nittany Lions have a chance to finish with their second consecutive top-10 class, as rated by Rivals.com, but what really sets it apart from its predecessors is that 11 of its members have already enrolled. That’s more early enrollees than in the two previous classes combined.

Noteworthy, too, is the quality of those January enrollees. All 11 had four-star ratings from Rivals.com as of mid-January. The players in question are linebackers Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon, quarterbacks Michael Johnson Jr. and Taquan Roberson, defensive backs Tyler Rudolph, Marquis Wilson and Keaton Ellis, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, defensive end Adisa Isaac, running back Noah Cain, and Strange at tight end.

With the NCAA now allowing freshmen to play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, most of these early enrollees will see some sort of playing time during the 2019 season. This past year, two January enrollees – Parsons and Luketa – played in more than four games, meaning that they will be sophomores next fall. But I could see that number being easily doubled for the January arrivals in the Class of 2019.

Which true freshmen are most likely to see more than four games’ worth of action? Here are five possibilities: