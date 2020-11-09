BlueWhiteIllustrated - Grosz: Action essential as Nittany Lions stare down season's remainder

From the first moment Penn State’s revised 2020 football schedule was announced, I knew it was front-loaded, starting on the road against Indiana then coming back to Beaver Stadium to host Ohio State. Even though Micah Parsons had decided to opt-out, I had convinced myself that Penn State had more than an excellent chance of proving itself to be the second-best team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and finishing the eight-game, plus one 2020 schedule with an 8-1 record.

Penn State’s overall series record against Indiana was 22-1, and if the Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State for the eighth time in the last 10 years, they would easily find a way to right the ship during the third week against Maryland, a team Penn State owns a series record of 40-2-1 and has beaten the last three years 66-3 [2017], 38-3 [2018], and 59-0 [2019]. Even in learning that Journey Brown and Noah Cain would not see the field this year, none of that seemed to concern me because Penn State still had eight projected starters returning starters on offense, highlighted by preseason All-American TE Pat Freiermuth, second-year starting QB Sean Clifford, and what everyone was telling me Penn State had a two-deep situation at every position on the offensive line making the unit one of the top three offensive lines in the Big Ten for the 2020 season. Penn State’s offense still had real potential to be as good as it was during the 2019 season.

Defensively, despite the fact Penn State lost all three of its starting linebackers from last season, Parsons, Jan Johnson, and Cam Brown, I assumed the group would be fine because James Franklin and his staff had recruited five-star linebackers like Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon, and had seasoned veterans like Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa to soften the blow of Parsons' absence from the starting lineup. That, plus the fact Penn State appeared to have quality replacements on the defensive line to replace Yetur Gross-Matos at defensive end and Robert Windsor at defensive tackle, bolstered my confidence.