As Ryan Buchholz recalled it last spring, the first sight of fellow defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the field was a revelation.

For 99 percent of true freshmen, Buchholz said, a defensive end can’t make an immediate impact on the field. They still have a long way to go, and for good reason, fresh from the high school game attempting to take on bigger, stronger, faster offensive linemen than they’d ever matched up against.

“With Yetur last year, when he came in in the summer and with fall camp, he was one of those guys where he's that one percent where you said you knew he was ready to play just because of the way he was on the field. He still has a lot to learn, but he was one of those guys,” Buchholz told BWI in an April interview. “Most of the other guys, 99 percent, they're guys that even if they're that highly rated, they need time to acclimate to our playbook and the way practice goes and the way the games would be.”