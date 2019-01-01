ORLANDO, Fla. – Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley stood along a row of metal barriers in the bowels of the Citrus Bowl surrounded by friends, family, and his parents. His hat pulled backward, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year senior quarterback appeared exhausted. Hobbling through the concourse in a CAM boot, McSorley gave hugs to all takers, his final moments as a Penn State football player waning while his next, uncertain steps as a professional awaited. All of it thanks to an unspecified right foot injury, one that punctuated a senior season full of physical challenges after a career largely without them at Penn State. Falling to Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, 27-24, McSorley finished without the result he would have liked, but still built on his already lofty legacy demonstrating the toughness shown throughout his three-year career as a starter.

McSorley will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Penn State history.

“I won’t lie. I didn’t want my career to end like that,” McSorley said of the injury. “I wanted to be out there with my teammates. I knew that was going to be the last time I was going to be able to suit up with those guys… I did too much with those guys to let it end on something that was about pain management.”

McSorley might have been underselling the injury’s impact. Describing the pain as a “seven or eight” on a scale of 1 to 10, what sent him off the field for a play toward the end of the first half pushed him to the sidelines at the start of the second. Pacing with a noticeable limp close behind head coach James Franklin as redshirt freshman Sean Clifford took the reins in the Lions’ first possession of the second half, McSorley appeared determined to return to the playing field. And, with the clearance of the team’s medical staff, McSorley wouldn’t wait much longer to finish out his Penn State career on the field, his Nittany Lions trailing 20-7 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter. “It was really about making sure I was comfortable. That was really what it was about the entire time,” he said. “I was really determined. As long as I could manage the pain that’s what they were telling me. If you can manage the pain, if you feel you can go, they were going to let me go. So it was just the deal of managing it, and if I could go I would go.” McSorley’s return to action immediately appeared to be a misstep, though. Handing off to Miles Sanders on his first play, then completing a second-down pass to Juwan Johnson for a first down into Kentucky territory, the comeback went sideways on his first-and-10 deep ball down the field to Johnson the next play. Intercepted by Kentucky’s Lonnie Johnson, McSorley’s seventh of the season, the Wildcats needed only two plays to span 66 yards and cash in with another touchdown to make the count 27-7. McSorley and the Nittany Lions weren’t done, though. Needing just 2 minutes, 58 seconds for a possession that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter, McSorley engineered a 10 play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by his own 1-yard touchdown carry.A ballgame that had the makings of a blowout just moments earlier, Franklin and the Nittany Lions had potential again. “I think today was a really good example of what kinda leader he is, the type of player he is, the type of person he is,” said Franklin. “When we gave him time he was able to make some big plays. He was able to make big plays with his arm, was able to make big plays with his feet.”