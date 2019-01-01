Gritty final performance seals McSorley's legacy
ORLANDO, Fla. – Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley stood along a row of metal barriers in the bowels of the Citrus Bowl surrounded by friends, family, and his parents.
His hat pulled backward, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-year senior quarterback appeared exhausted. Hobbling through the concourse in a CAM boot, McSorley gave hugs to all takers, his final moments as a Penn State football player waning while his next, uncertain steps as a professional awaited.
All of it thanks to an unspecified right foot injury, one that punctuated a senior season full of physical challenges after a career largely without them at Penn State. Falling to Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, 27-24, McSorley finished without the result he would have liked, but still built on his already lofty legacy demonstrating the toughness shown throughout his three-year career as a starter.
“I won’t lie. I didn’t want my career to end like that,” McSorley said of the injury. “I wanted to be out there with my teammates. I knew that was going to be the last time I was going to be able to suit up with those guys… I did too much with those guys to let it end on something that was about pain management.”
McSorley might have been underselling the injury’s impact. Describing the pain as a “seven or eight” on a scale of 1 to 10, what sent him off the field for a play toward the end of the first half pushed him to the sidelines at the start of the second. Pacing with a noticeable limp close behind head coach James Franklin as redshirt freshman Sean Clifford took the reins in the Lions’ first possession of the second half, McSorley appeared determined to return to the playing field.
And, with the clearance of the team’s medical staff, McSorley wouldn’t wait much longer to finish out his Penn State career on the field, his Nittany Lions trailing 20-7 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
“It was really about making sure I was comfortable. That was really what it was about the entire time,” he said. “I was really determined. As long as I could manage the pain that’s what they were telling me. If you can manage the pain, if you feel you can go, they were going to let me go. So it was just the deal of managing it, and if I could go I would go.”
McSorley’s return to action immediately appeared to be a misstep, though. Handing off to Miles Sanders on his first play, then completing a second-down pass to Juwan Johnson for a first down into Kentucky territory, the comeback went sideways on his first-and-10 deep ball down the field to Johnson the next play. Intercepted by Kentucky’s Lonnie Johnson, McSorley’s seventh of the season, the Wildcats needed only two plays to span 66 yards and cash in with another touchdown to make the count 27-7. McSorley and the Nittany Lions weren’t done, though.
Needing just 2 minutes, 58 seconds for a possession that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter, McSorley engineered a 10 play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by his own 1-yard touchdown carry.A ballgame that had the makings of a blowout just moments earlier, Franklin and the Nittany Lions had potential again.
“I think today was a really good example of what kinda leader he is, the type of player he is, the type of person he is,” said Franklin. “When we gave him time he was able to make some big plays. He was able to make big plays with his arm, was able to make big plays with his feet.”
As Penn State’s defense systematically took away Kentucky’s physical offense in the fourth quarter, McSorley proved it. Completing 17 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the air, McSorley also rushed 19 times for 75 yards on the ground, taking five sacks in the process, while scoring another TD with his legs. Frequently tossed about by a vicious Kentucky defensive front, even through the pain, McSorley endured. Forcing a quick three-and-out for the Wildcats, McSorley again took the field with the mindset of erasing his Nittany Lions’ 27-14 deficit. And, in spite of back-to-back negative-yardage plays to open the possession, he would progress that goal.
Connecting with Jahan Dotson for 24 yards to escape a third-and-18 conundrum, McSorley followed with a 20-yard completion to fellow true freshman Pat Freiermuth and found the tight end again for an 18-yard score just two plays later. The score, lifting the Nittany Lions to just a 27-21 deficit, set up the consequential final offensive possession that ultimately sent them to the loss. With the Wildcats coughing up yet another three-and-out, McSorley and the Nittany Lions moved 61 yards in 10 plays. Unable to complete a third-and-7 pass, though, Franklin opted to take the 32-yard field goal with 4:12 left to play.
“Obviously at that point in time, we were able to get on a run, we were able to get a couple of touchdowns, get into the end zone and make it a touchdown game at that point,” McSorley said. “I had full confidence that we were going to get the ball into the end zone and that was the mindset of the entire team. When it got to fourth down, you kick it to make it a field goal game, it’s still manageable.
“That’s something that we could have rolled the dice and been in a worse spot had we not converted. So I understand why we kicked the field goal. We got the three and gave ourselves an opportunity.”
Failing to force Kentucky’s offense off the field, the Nittany Lions and McSorley wouldn’t ever get that final opportunity for themselves. Instead, finishing his career with a 31-9 record as a starter, McSorley had no choice but to answer questions about the injury that sidetracked his final game for Penn State, and the future that awaits him. Acknowledging that the right foot injury still had not been specified, McSorley said he was still confident that he could build on his improbable college career by performing at the next level.
He’d just have to take it one step at a time until that point.
“That’s all I can do. Whatever comes my way, I’m going to be ready to face it head on,” said McSorley. “My career as a player isn’t over. I wholeheartedly believe that. Whatever occurs, does come or doesn’t come, I’m going to face it head on and I’m going to attack these next couple of months like nothing else.”
One of the final statements made by McSorley as a Nittany Lion, capping a career that includes program records for career wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, and a host of others, it’s a legacy not likely to be forgotten at Penn State anytime soon.
“Trace is special. I can’t put it into words the type of relationship I have with him, his family. A special guy for a lot of different reasons,” said Franklin. “Obviously you look out on the field and you focus on his arm and his legs but it’s his heart and it’s his mind that really make him special.”