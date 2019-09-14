QUARTERBACKS: Granted, it felt like he was either on the ground or running for his life on almost every pass attempt, but Sean Clifford wasn’t very sharp Saturday. Not only did the redshirt sophomore complete just 14-of-30 passes for 222 yards and no touchdowns, but he also had only five yards rushing. Also, almost all of his deep balls were off. Clifford was far from terrible, but it certainly wasn’t his best performance.

GRADE: C





RUNNING BACKS: The way that the staff chooses to rotate this group is somewhat baffling. Sure, everyone is fresh when all four backs split carries pretty evenly, but it also makes it hard for anyone to get into any sort of a groove. Noah Cain singlehandedly led the Nittany Lions down the field with six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown on one drive, but barely touched the ball for the rest of the contest. Outside of Cain's lone drive and an 85-yard run by Journey Brown, the Lions' backfield rushed 18 times for just 37 yards.

GRADE: B-





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: With Penn State’s offense lacking consistency, the receivers struggled to make much of an impact in this one. They also had a few drops that they’ll want to forget. Pat Freiermuth had a great block on Brown’s 85-yard run, but recorded just one catch for 16 yards, and while KJ Hamler flashed his playmaking ability on a 53-yard reception, no receiver had more than three catches.

GRADE: C-





OFFENSIVE LINE: There isn’t much to say here that hasn’t already been said over the past few years. The offensive line just isn’t performing to the level that it should be, even if there’s a few good moments here and there.

GRADE: D





DEFENSIVE LINE: It’s unrealistic to expect a ton of sacks given the fact that Kenny Pickett was happy to complete passes around the line of scrimmage and consistently got the ball out pretty quickly, but for the second straight week, the Nittany Lions’ defensive front struggled to get to the quarterback. The defensive line’s gap discipline was significantly improved from a week ago, however, as Penn State shut down Pitt’s run game completely -- the Panthers rushed 25 times for just 24 yards.

GRADE: B





LINEBACKERS: Micah Parsons had a fantastic game, leading the Nittany Lions with 9 tackles, 7 of which were solo. Cam Brown was also all over the field with 7 tackles, 1 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, and Jan Johnson added a sack of his own in the third quarter.

GRADE: A-





DEFENSIVE BACKS: The Nittany Lions’ secondary bent quite a bit -- Pickett completed 35-of-51 passes for 372 yards and Taysir Mack caught 12 passes for 125 yards -- but ultimately didn’t break. The stop near the goal-line on third down proved crucial, as Pitt kicker Alex Kessman missed a field goal from just 19 yards to keep the score at 17-10. One reason for concern, though: Lamont Wade has really struggled each of the last two weeks.

GRADE: B-





SPECIAL TEAMS: Pitt’s best starting field position of the entire day was at its own 34-yard line thanks to the legs of Blake Gillikin and Jordan Stout. Even though Stout isn’t responsible for extra points or shorter field goals, you’d be hard-pressed to find a kicker across the country that’s made more of an impact through the first three weeks of the season.

GRADE: A





COACHES: The Nittany Lions’ inability to convert on third down remains a big concern. The root of the issue appears to be the fact that the Lions are inconsistent on first and second down and face plenty of third-and-long scenarios as a result, but some of Ricky Rahne's calls on third down seemed a bit conservative, as well. Another issue is the fact that Penn State started slow for the second straight week, but credit the Nittany Lions’ defense, which bunkered down enough to grind out a win.

GRADE: C