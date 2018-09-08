QUARTERBACKS: Trace McSorley finished with 145 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 36 yards and a score. If it wasn’t for all the dropped passes, his completion percentage would’ve been close to 70 percent. That’s very good considering the conditions. In the first half, there were a few plays where he probably should’ve tucked it and ran instead of forcing the throw, but overall, it was a very solid performance. Sophomore Sean Clifford also got on the board with a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the game.

GRADE: A





RUNNING BACKS: If there was one player that stood out from start to finish, it was Miles Sanders. The Pittsburgh native racked up 118 yards on the ground, averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. We already knew he was excellent off the edge, but his determination to fight for extra yards between the tackles is a great sign moving forward. However, two fumbles by freshman Ricky Slade keeps this from being an A.

GRADE: B





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Dropped passes were a theme from start to finish. The weather clearly impacted a few of those, so it’s tough to be too critical, but others were due to a lack of concentration more than anything else. That has to improve before the end of the month. On a more positive note, seven players recorded at least a catch, while redshirt freshman Mac Hippenhammer and KJ Hamler both got into the end zone.

GRADE: C





OFFENSIVE LINE: Similar to last week, the offensive front got off to a shaky start, but as the game progressed, they dominated Pitt’s defensive front seven.

GRADE: A





DEFENSIVE LINE: After allowing 214 yards rushing in the first half, Penn State’s entire defense stepped up after the break. That’s especially true for the defensive line, holding the Panthers to negative-15 yards rushing in the third quarter.

GRADE: B





LINEBACKERS: Tackling is still a concern, but this unit did a much better job filling the rushing lanes in the second half. Once he settled into the game, freshman Micah Parsons had a solid performance, leading the team in tackles with seven.

GRADE: B





DEFENSIVE BACKS: The secondary wasn’t tested much. Even when Pitt was forced to throw in the second half, Pickett couldn’t complete a pass beyond 15 yards. Amani Oruwariye did force an important interception at the end of the first quarter. It ended a nine-play drive for the Panthers that likely would've resulted in points.

GRADE: B





SPECIAL TEAMS: Special teams were a major story,. Blake Gillikin was excellent, pinning the Panthers behind their own 15-yard line on three straight drives in the third quarter. That was followed by a 39-yard punt return for a score by DeAndre Thompkins. Jake Pinegar missed his first field goal attempt with any serious pressure in the first half, but after some of the issues we saw last weekend, this unit gets an A.

GRADE: A







COACHES: When Penn State struggled in the first half, it was mainly due to execution. The staff also made some great second-half adjustments, especially on defense. Pitt had no answers.

GRADE: A