QUARTERBACKS: In his first collegiate start, Sean Clifford looked a bit nervous early, but the redshirt sophomore settled in nicely and finished with a strong stat line — 14 completions on 23 attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Clifford, who also ran seven times for 57 yards, was replaced by Will Levis after just one series in the second half. All things considered, a solid outing for No. 14.

GRADE: B+





RUNNING BACKS: Nittany Lions’ ball carriers averaged 8.22 yards per carry, and all four scholarship backs found the end zone, with Journey Brown and Noah Cain each scoring twice and walk-on Nick Eury adding a score late. Listed fourth on the depth chart coming into the game, Devyn Ford broke off an 81-yard touchdown in his first career contest, finishing with 107 yards on six carries.

GRADE: A





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: All four of KJ Hamler’s catches went for longer than 20 yards, as the junior wideout ended the day with 115 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Shorter’s stats weren’t flashy, but the redshirt freshman had a nice day, hauling in three of Sean Clifford’s first five completions for 36 yards and sprinting downfield to lay a block around the 25-yard-line on Ford’s 81-yard score. Thirteen different receivers recorded a catch, and most notably, there weren’t any terrible drops.

GRADE: B+







OFFENSIVE LINE: We’ll likely have to wait until Big Ten play to judge whether this group took a significant step forward or not, but the offensive line turned in a sufficient performance. Matt Limegrover’s group held the Vandals without a sack as the Nittany Lions racked up 673 yards on offense, and Rasheed Walker didn’t look out of place in his first career start.

GRADE: B





DEFENSIVE LINE: Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs” showed out. A stop on fourth-and-1 from the Idaho 34-yard-line on the first drive of the game set the tone for a dominant performance in which Idaho ran for just four yards. The Vandals had no answer when Yetur Gross-Matos kicked inside on third down, a look that could pose problems for most offensive lines this season given the Nittany Lions’ depth at defensive end. Gross-Matos finished with 2.5 sacks, with Daniel Joseph and Shaka Toney each adding a sack apiece.

GRADE: A+





LINEBACKERS: This unit didn’t miss much of a beat with Cam Brown suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty from last season’s Citrus Bowl. Like most other position groups, the starters were removed pretty early in the contest, but it’s telling that it took nine drives for Idaho to pick up a first down. True freshman Brandon Smith made the most out of his collegiate debut, delivering a massive hit with just seconds remaining and recording a tackle for loss earlier in the contest.

GRADE: A





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Jonathan Sutherland took a poor angle on a short completion to Jeff Cotton, allowing the Vandals to pick up 38 yards on what should have been a routine play, but there wasn’t much else to complain about the secondary’s performance. John Reid enjoyed a strong start to his senior year, sacking Mason Petrino for a 16-yard loss in the first quarter and then picking off Petrino at the start of the third, while Lamont Wade co-led the team with four tackles his first career start.

GRADE: A-





SPECIAL TEAMS: In most areas, Penn State’s special teams unit looked much improved from a year ago. The kicking game was phenomenal, as Virginia Tech-transfer Jordan Stout had 13 touchbacks and hit the Nittany Lions’ first successful try of 50 yards or higher since 2013, while Jake Pinegar converted from 28 and 38. The Nittany Lions were far from perfect, however. James Franklin was forced to burn an early timeout after the blue and white had 12 players on the field for a punt return, Blake Gillikin shanked a punt that traveled just 13 yards, and Mac Hippenhammer muffed two punts late.

GRADE: B-





COACHES: Outside of Freiermuth’s injury and the handful of special teams miscues, this one probably couldn’t have gone much better. Most of the freshman class was able to get plenty of experience under its belt, and neither Ricky Rahne nor Brent Pry had to dig deep into the playbook.

GRADE: A-