QUARTERBACKS: It wasn’t the best of performances for Trace McSorley. He completed 19 of 32 attempts, but only totaled 192 yards against a secondary that came into the day ranked No. 122 in the country. It’s tough to point the finger at anyone specific - a few interceptions could’ve also sealed the win - but Penn State wins that game easily if McSorley plays up to his standards.

GRADE: D+





RUNNING BACKS: Miles Sanders had an excellent day statistically, totaling 162 yards rushing, but three-quarters of that came on two carries. However, one of those long rushes was arguably the play of the season, as Sanders made multiple cuts to score a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

GRADE: B





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: It felt like this unit just couldn’t get out of their breaks quick enough today. Give credit to Michigan State’s defensive backs, but the receivers need to do a better job creating space.

GRADE: C





OFFENSIVE LINE: The Spartans only had one sack on the day, but McSorley was under pressure more often than not. They also struggled to create consistent rushing lanes, especially in the second half. At the same time, Michigan State’s defensive front is the team’s strength. Considering that they just faced one of the Top 15 defensive lines in the country, it was average performance.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE LINE: The defensive front had three sacks, which was their best total so far in Big Ten play. They also did a solid job limiting Sparty’s rushing attack, which averaged just 3.4 YPC. With that said, Michigan State's offensive line has struggled all season.

GRADE: C





LINEBACKERS: Considering some of the play we saw earlier in the season, you can see some progress with this group. They still have to improve in pass coverage, but this unit had a solid day overall. Nothing great, nothing terrible.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE BACKS: The secondary had a pretty solid day, but they also didn’t take advantage of multiple turnover opportunities that could've sealed the win. That has to push this grade down a bit.

GRADE: C+





SPECIAL TEAMS: Jake Pinegar continues to struggle, missing a 37-yard attempt in the third quarter. The fake punt by Michigan State knocks this score down even more and it could've been an F if Garrett Taylor doesn't make a great play on the fake field goal late in the game.

GRADE: D+







COACHES: Back-to-back losses, the latest of which is coming off a bye.

GRADE: D





CROWD: Just like previous years, the Stripe Out looked great.

GRADE: A