QUARTERBACKS: Considering the conditions, Sean Clifford played great, especially in the first half. Once Penn State got up big, he and his receivers weren’t nearly as crisp, but he’s far from the first quarterback to become inconsistent after playing in a downpour for a few hours. Clifford finished 18 of 32 with 189 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had a few key carries in the rushing game.

GRADE: A





RUNNING BACKS: Overall, the backs averaged 3.5 yards per carry, which is what Michigan State’s defense has averaged all season. It looked like Noah Cain was going to get his chance to shine in the sloppy weather, but after just six carries on the first two drives, he never returned to the game. He was seen being helped off the field after the game.

GRADE: B-





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT END: Pat Freiermuth was clutch in the red zone, totaling three touchdowns on just five receptions. The wide receivers had a few drops that stalled the offense, but it’s hard to put too much stock into that considering the weather. A+ for Freiermuth and B- for the receivers.

GRADE: B+





OFFENSIVE LINE: Michigan State totaled two sacks and six tackles for loss. Aside from a few plays, they held strong and gave Clifford the time he needed to find his receivers. Creating rushing lanes late in the game still needs to improve.

GRADE: B+





DEFENSIVE LINE: The defensive front has had some was inconsistent at applying pressure on Brian Lewerke. However, redshirt freshman Jayson Oweh had a solid game, totaling two big sacks, including one that forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.

GRADE: B-





LINEBACKERS: Micah Parsons was all over the field, totaling 12 tackles. He still struggles at time in pass coverage, but he’s been excellent against the run. Cam Brown and Jan Johnson also added six tackles each. This unit has been great all season at reading the guards and filling gaps.

GRADE: A-





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Newcomers Marquis Wilson and Jaquan Brisker both had interceptions, although you can fault Lewerke for those throws more than Wilson and Brisker making great plays. Tackling was hit and miss at times, but the coverage was solid. Lamont Wade had two more pass breakups and Cody White’s 49-yard reception was the only chunk play allowed.

GRADE: A-





SPECIAL TEAMS: KJ Hamler should’ve had his first punt return touchdown, but for the second-straight week, a silly penalty brought it back. Hamler also fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff. That could've really changed the game. Also, Jordan Stout had another kickoff go out of bounds and Jake Pinegar missed an extra point. Shaka Toney's blocked field goal was a big plus, but also the only real positive.

GRADE: C





COACHING: Overall, there was a lot to like. Sure, they should’ve ran the ball a bit more late, but the win was never in doubt. Both sides of the ball executed well in a spot where many thought a letdown was possible. The staff needs to address some of the dumb penalties we saw, but overall, this was another good performance.

GRADE: B+