QUARTERBACKS: Sean Clifford rebounded with a solid performance. Statistically, it wasn’t his best game, completing just 11 passes for 179 yards, but he made some big plays with his feet and didn’t turn the ball over.



GRADE: B+





RUNNING BACKS: For the second-straight week, Journey Brown led the way with 100 yards rushing on 21 carries. Devyn Ford also contributed with 38 yards. The rushing game was inconsistent early, but that wasn’t really on the backs themselves. Both Brown and Ford played a major role in the game-winning drive.

GRADE: B+





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT END: Penn State lost its biggest playmaker in the first quarter when KJ Hamler went down following a kick return. Jahan Dotson and Mac Hippenhammer made a few plays shortly after he went down, but the entire receiver corps had little impact in the second half. PSU has to get Hamler back for next weekend’s trip to Columbus

GRADE: C+





OFFENSIVE LINE: Clifford was sacked three times in a four-play span in the second quarter, but aside from that, Indiana only had two additional tackles for loss. When it mattered most, the line opened enough holes to allow the offense to milk nine minutes off the clock on 16 rushing plays, sealing the win for Penn State.

GRADE: B+





DEFENSIVE LINE: Indiana is one of the best teams in the conference when it comes to sacks allowed, so the fact that Shaka Toney and Yetur Gross-Matos both registered a sack each is better than some fans may think. Robert Windsor also did a solid job eating up blocks in the interior. They did their job.

GRADE: B-





LINEBACKERS: Micah Parsons totaled seven tackles. He also forced a fumble, had one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Cam Brown and Jan Johnson also had solid days against the run, but the Hoosiers had no problems completing short and intermediate passes.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Indiana has thrown on everyone, so that was expected. The tackling today was probably the worst we’ve seen this season, and this group hasn’t been great in that department to begin with. Add in the plays where they were beaten deep and it’s tough to give a good grade.

GRADE: D+





SPECIAL TEAMS: The punt unit forced a fumble on the first attempt of the game and Jake Pinegar converted both of his field goal attempts. Blake Gillikin continues to be punt well.

GRADE: A





COACHING: You can point to some questionable play calls, but you can say that about every coach in every game. Following a tough loss last week, the team came out and played mistake-free football today, which played a major role in the victory.

GRADE: B

