QUARTERBACKS: Trace McSorley completed 19 of 36 passes for 220 yards. However, it was his impact in the rushing game - 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns - that made the biggest difference. Like last week, McSorley definitely missed some throws that you expect him to make. At the same time, he also made some important plays that had a big impact on the result.

GRADE: B





RUNNING BACKS: Miles Sanders racked up 72 yards rushing, adding another 54 yards in the receiving game. Believe it or not, that’s his highest receiving total of the season. More opportunities in the passing game would help moving forward. He also just needs more touches overall.

GRADE: B





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: It felt like almost every receiver dropped a pass this week. At this point in the season, fans have reason to be worried.

GRADE: D+





OFFENSIVE LINE: Indiana totaled six tackles for loss and three sacks, the later of which is the second-highest total this season. Overall, it was an average showing for this group.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE LINE: The good: Shaka Toney had four sacks, while Yetur Gross-Matos added another two. The bad: the Hoosiers rushed for 224 yards. It feels like the defensive ends are holding their own. Defensive tackle, however, remains an issue.

GRADE: B-





LINEBACKERS: Cam Brown and Micah Parsons both had eight tackles each. That’s good, but everything else was average, at best. One thing that’s clear is that this unit struggles to get off blocks. That was a theme from start to finish, and really, it’s been an issue all season.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Indiana threw for 330 yards Saturday, the highest total of the season. Nick Scott had an interception, but for the most part, the Hoosiers dinked and dunked on this unit all day. One positive: Kudos to John Reid. After some tough games, he stepped up and played his best game of the season.

GRADE: C





SPECIAL TEAMS: This is a tough one to grade. Penn State had two long kick returns that ultimately led to 14 points. Also, Jake Pinegar made his two field goal attempts. That’s the positive. However, they also muffled four returns, had a poorly executed fake punt call and then allowed Indiana to recover an onside kick late in the game. Without those returns, this is probably an F.

GRADE: C-







COACHES: This is another tough one. The positive is that they got the win. The negative is that it felt like they played not to lose, again.

GRADE: C-