QUARTERBACKS: In his collegiate finale, it was another gutsy performance from Trace McSorley, who played through injury once again and almost led Penn State to a fourth-quarter comeback. Gritting through what PSU’s athletic department reported as a broken foot before the start of the second half, the fifth-year senior demonstrated the toughness he has throughout his whole career. This time he came up just short, however, unable to overcome a slow start. Of the 11 times he dropped back to pass in the first quarter, McSorley only completed three passes. Finishing with a total of 75 rushing yards, however, his greatest impact came with his feet, even if one had a fracture.

GRADE: B





RUNNING BACKS: With McSorley leading the team in rushing, Miles Sanders finished second with 51 yards on 13 carries. He also added a couple receptions but had a costly drop on the first drive. Ricky Slade finished with 27 yards on just four carries, while Journey Brown carried once.

GRADE: C+





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Once again dropped passes hindered the success of this group and influenced the offense’s inconsistency. The tight ends provide a boost, however, as Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers combined for five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. They also held strong in run blocking and the WRs were strong in that discipline, too.

GRADE: C





OFFENSIVE LINE: It was a laborious afternoon for Penn State’s offensive line against the nation’s best pass rusher. Kentucky’s Josh Allen finished with three sacks and another quarterback hurry. His presence alone single-handedly caused enough confusion for this group, to open up room for Kentucky’s linebackers to also cause havoc. The Wildcats finished with 9.0 tackles for loss, despite Penn State allowing an average of only 5.0 throughout the season.

GRADE: D





DEFENSIVE LINE: Despite DT Robert Windsor being benched, Penn State limited the opposing offense to fewer than 90 yards in the first half. Following the halftime break, though, star running back Benny Snell Jr and the Kentucky offense came alive. They nearly doubled their yardage total in third quarter alone and Snell’s two rushing TDs, which both came in the red zone during the third quarter, proved to be the difference in this one.

GRADE: B-





LINEBACKERS: It was a mixed bag for this group, some plays that were highlights and others that were low. The ejection of Cam Brown due to targeting early in the third quarter didn’t help their cause either, and when they really needed a stop once Kentucky got the ball back with 4 minutes left to play, they were unable to come up with the crucial stop.

GRADE: B-





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Minus Lynn Bowden’s 54-yard catch-and-run off a short pass in the third quarter, QB Terry Wilson was held to just 67 passing yards and zero scores. The DBs were also strong in run support throughout the game, so this loss doesn’t fall on this group.

GRADE: B+





SPECIAL TEAMS: Beginning with a failed fake punt, followed up by Bowden’s 53-yard punt return for a TD, plus a blocked field goal and then an out-of-bounds kickoff after halftime, this was a messy day for the Penn State special teams. The pair of missed field goals were the difference in the score, but there were plenty of other special teams snafus that helped Kentucky sneak away with a win.

GRADE: F





COACHES: The loss does not fall entirely on the coaches, as a lot of this came down to lack of execution, but there were some interesting decisions in this one that stopped short of setting this team up for success, foremost beginning with a fake punt on Penn State’s first drive of the game.

GRADE: D