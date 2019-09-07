QUARTERBACKS: So Sean Clifford can really run, huh? We’ve heard plenty about his supposed 4.5 speed, and while Clifford might not be quite as elusive or natural of a runner as Trace McSorley, he continues to show that he can make things happen with his feet. It took him a little while to get going Saturday, but Clifford looks pretty steady under center.

GRADE: A-

RUNNING BACKS: Penn State’s ball carriers didn't have much of a chance to get involved, rushing for a combined 39 yards on just 11 carries. Ricky Slade coughed up the ball twice, with Buffalo recovering the second fumble, and didn’t see the field afterwards. Journey Brown, who was great in pass protection and got a hand on a punt during special teams duty, has looked like the Nittany Lions’ most effective back through two weeks.

GRADE: C

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Pat Freiermuth is pretty, pretty good. The sophomore tight end hauled in eight catches for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jahan Dotson also found the end zone twice on four catches for 111 yards.

GRADE: A-

OFFENSIVE LINE: None of the Nittany Lions’ position groups are going to enjoy watching the first half game tape this week, but the offensive line really might want to consider burning it. Matt Limegrover’s unit had a few positive moments in the passing game in the second half, but there’s no denying that there’s plenty of room for improvement here.

GRADE: C

DEFENSIVE LINE: The “Wild Dogs” were anything but wild in the first half, getting pushed around by Buffalo’s offensive line and struggling to generate any pressure up the middle. Things turned around in the second, with Shane Simmons making a couple nice plays and Yetur Gross-Matos finally breaking free for a sack in the fourth quarter, but for a unit that’s supposed to be one of the best on the team, Saturday’s effort probably won’t cut it in Big Ten play.

GRADE: C

LINEBACKERS: Micah Parsons and Jan Johnson essentially left Buffalo tight end Julien Bourassa wide open on the Bulls’ lone touchdown, and much like the defensive line, Saturday’s performance was well under this group’s capability. On a positive note, Cam Brown forced and then recovered a fumble and Ellis Brooks continued to make a case for an expanded role.

GRADE: C+

DEFENSIVE BACKS: John Reid sure looks like he's back to pre-injury form. The redshirt senior corner nabbed his second pick in two weeks and brought it back 36 yards for a touchdown, providing the Nittany Lions with a massive swing of momentum at a time when they absolutely needed it. With a few blown assignments and a handful of missed tackles, however, the rest of the secondary turned in a mediocre showing. Buffalo’s true freshman quarterback Matt Myers made a few nice throws in tight coverage, completing 16-of-31 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

GRADE: C

SPECIAL TEAMS: This group continues to look drastically improved from a year ago. Jordan Stout is an absolute machine on kickoffs, two of Blake Gillikin’s five punts were downed inside the 20, Jake Pinegar converted his only field goal attempt, and there wasn’t really anything to complain about in the return game.

GRADE: A

COACHES: The Nittany Lions got booed off the field at the end of the first half and quite honestly, it was deserved. Buffalo executed its offensive game plan with relative ease early on, out gaining Penn State 270-88 and maintaining the overwhelming majority of possession in the first half. Credit to Ricky Rahne for a great call on the Freiermuth touchdown on fourth-and-2, but the Nittany Lions need to be more consistent offensively and converting on third down remains a concern.

GRADE: C