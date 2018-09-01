QUARTERBACKS: It wasn’t the best of days for Trace McSorley, but it also wasn’t as bad as some may think. I felt like there were a few times, especially down the stretch, where he could’ve tucked it to pick up positive yards instead of trying to force a throw. He also wasn’t as accurate as he normally is, but McSorley did lead some important drives late in the game. The kid is a winner, no doubt about that, but he’ll have to take his game up another level if this team is going to reach its expectations.

GRADE: B





RUNNING BACKS: Miles Sanders had a pretty solid performance for his first start, breaking multiple tackles and consistently fighting for extra yards. Freshman Ricky Slade also broke a big run for a score to get his career off to a great start. With that said, it’s clear that Sanders has to stay healthy this season. There’s depth in numbers, but Slade isn’t ready for a bigger role yet. Others can help at times, but could struggle if they’re forced to take a bigger role.

GRADE: B





WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Hamler came up clutch with some big plays down the stretch. Johnson didn’t have a great game, but he did have an important catch down the stretch. Overall, it was an average day for this unit. This team is going to miss Mike Gesicki, there's no doubt about that, but most fans understood that already.

GRADE: C





OFFENSIVE LINE: It felt like a tale of two halves for this unit. With the expectations and experience that they have, the offensive front didn’t come out of the gates well, as McSorley was pressured regularly in the first half. They were probably on pace for D. However, the O-line opened up a few mores holes in the second half and gave McSorley more time to finish off some very important drives.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE LINE: Missing Kevin Givens hurt. No doubt about that, but he wouldn’t have single-handedly stopped App. State’s rushing attack. They got pressure at times, but the fact that the Mountaineers had as much success as they did, both on the ground and through the air, especially in the second half, is worrisome. PJ Mustipher and other young players have to learn quickly. They’ll be needed.

GRADE: C





LINEBACKERS: Jan Johnson led the team in tackles with 11. Give him credit. I think a lot of people were worried when it was announced that a walk-on would get the start. He wasn’t the problem today. There were a few issues, one of which was pass coverage out of the backfield, which a weakness last season. The younger guys will improve with time, but it feels like this could be a weakness again. Tackling was also below par, which we've seen before.

GRADE: C





DEFENSIVE BACKS: Overall, it was a pretty poor day for this unit, especially late in the game, as App. State quarterback Zac Thomas was able to complete multiple chunk plays to not only keep his team in the game, but take the lead late. Nick Scott racking up nine tackles was a bright spot, but this unit has to put this one behind them quickly. If this is a sign of things to come, it’s going to be a tough season for this defense.

GRADE: D





SPECIAL TEAMS: The good: DeAndre Thompkins had a solid 29-yard punt return in the first half and freshman Jake Pinegar converted his only attempt of the day from 32 yards. KJ Hamler also came up clutch with a 52-yard return following App. State’s touchdown late, although there wasn't anyone in the stadium that wanted him to take that out.

The bad: Penn State allowed a 100-yard kick return in the first quarter, then allowed App. State to recover an onside kick when the Lions were only up a touchdown late in the game. Not the way Phil Galiano envisioned his reign as special teams coordinator.



GRADE: D







COACHES: The offensive play-calling was conservative, but that’s somewhat expected when you’re playing a team from the Sun Belt Conference in Week One. A few more chances in the first half could’ve helped avoid the situation PSU found themselves in late. Defensively, it like Brent Pry has his hands tied. I put that performance more so on the players than coaching.

GRADE: C





CROWD: 105,232 fans packed Beaver Stadium Saturday, which is the highest attendance Penn State has seen for a season-opener in a decade. The fans also forced App. State into taking a timeout in the first half. The stadium certainly came alive late in the game.

GRADE: B