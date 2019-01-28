Penn State has earned an official visit from Virginia Tech grad transfer wide receiver, Eric Kumah , he announced Monday evening via Twitter.

Announcing his intention to transfer away from the Hokies to play for an as-yet-undetermined program, Kumah has since announced his visit to Penn State as well as a trip to Texas Tech on March 30.

Last season, Kumah finished second on the team in receiving, nabbing 42 catches for 559 yards and seven scores. The effort followed a sophomore campaign in which he made 28 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Virginia Tech's profile page for Kumah, he is listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. Having already played three seasons with the Hokies, he will have one remaining season of eligibility at his next destination program.