Sean Clifford is easy to spot in the Elite 11 group photo for its class of 2016. One of the nation’s top 24 quarterbacks, the future Nittany Lion is pictured sitting on the left end of the middle row, grinning widely, surrounded by the faces that will come to define major college football in the years to come. Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa sits in the front, Georgia’s Jake Fromm is just a few spots over from Clifford, with Texas’s Sam Ehlinger bookending the row. One of the instructors shepherding Clifford and his classmates through the process, quarterback guru Quincy Avery came to know the young Ohio prospect and was initially impressed by what he saw. “I thought he was good,” Avery said. “He could always throw the ball really well.” Clifford’s skill set wasn’t what grabbed Avery’s attention, though. It was his competitiveness that stood out. “He would jump the line,” Avery said. “You hear about kids doing that at a normal camp, which is one thing, but to do it at the Elite 11 where you really have the best of the best kids across the country, and he’s setting himself apart as outworking the group, that is different. That is something I think is really special and unique to be that type of person.”

Clifford, pictured far left in the middle row, was among 24 of the nation's top quarterbacks gathered for the Elite 11 in the summer of 2015. (Courtesy Elite 11)

The nation’s top personal quarterback trainer, Avery is the founder of an elite instructional organization, Quarterback Takeover, that has blossomed in recent years. A premiere teaching group for quarterbacks throughout the high school and college ranks, Avery and his staff have served as mentors to some of the game’s best at every level, with a star alumnus in Deshaun Watson, an expected high-round NFL Draft selection in Jalen Hurts, an odds-on 2020 Heisman favorite in Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and Penn State’s returning starter, hungry for an even bigger and better redshirt junior campaign than his sterling debut in 2019.

Wanting to train with Avery as much as possible, Clifford most recently spent his spring break with the QB Takeover staff and a handful of other top college quarterbacks. It turned out to be the last formal, in-person training Clifford would experience before the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout prevented all Penn State students from returning to campus and, by extension, short-circuited the football program’s spring practices before they got started. Back at home in suburban Cincinnati, Clifford was blindsided by the abrupt shutdown, but it didn’t knock him off-course. Rather, the sense of determination that Avery saw years prior simply reasserted itself, even in the face of these unusual global circumstances. “What makes Cliff so special is that he is uniquely focused on the details, finding the little things, finding out ways to work. When this happened, he was the first person to call me up. ‘What can I be doing?’ ” Avery said. “That’s unique. That’s what differentiates him from everybody else, how hard he’s willing to work. He’s willing to do anything he can to get a little bit better.” Clifford’s performance as a first-year starter last season demonstrated as much. Stepping in as the presumptive starter following Tommy Stevens’ decision to leave for Mississippi State, Clifford clinched the starting position in preseason camp and immediately made his mark. He led the Nittany Lions to eight consecutive wins to open the season and the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and went on to complete 189 of 319 passes (59.2 percent) for 2,654 yards. His 23 passing touchdowns were the fifth-highest single-season total in school history, and his passer efficiency rating of 148.5 ranked fourth in the Big Ten behind only Fields, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan and Wisconsin’s Jack Coan. Following the regular season, Clifford received honorable mention All-Big Ten nods from the coaches and media. Those numbers and accolades were merely byproducts of the element that draws Clifford to the game so intensely. Describing “the process” as “what makes football so great,” he has focused on incremental improvements, believing them to be foundational ingredients to his success. It’s an approach that has served him well, especially now that the fate of the upcoming college football season is uncertain. Clifford isn’t fixated on an endpoint, but rather on simply making continual progress. “I’m always trying to grow as a quarterback. I’m always trying to learn, trying to do whatever I can to play the best I can at this level and then go on and play even further,” Clifford said. “You need to have all the tools in your toolbox. But there’s never going to be a perfect quarterback. You could say that you have perfect prospects or damn near perfect prospects, but at the same time, there is never going to be that perfect quarterback who’s just not going to make any mistakes. I think that’s why football is such a great game. I think that that’s why quarterback is the best position to play, just because there are so many different things that you can learn on a day-to-day basis.”

In his first season as a starter, Clifford directed Penn State to an 11-2 mark and a Cotton Bowl win.

In an off-season already defined by change for the Nittany Lion offense, with three new assistant coaches having joined the staff before the coronavirus outbreak brought a halt to all organized team activities, Clifford has a welcome advocate in new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. The former Minnesota assistant said that he expects his junior QB to reap the benefits of his 12 starts last fall. “He has to be able to apply the experiences and take the mistakes that he might have made last year that all quarterbacks make,” Ciarrocca said. “The key to becoming an elite-level quarterback is being able to learn from your mistakes and apply that knowledge to the next time you’re in that same situation. That’s one of the common denominators of all elite quarterbacks. They’re able to learn from their experiences and then be able to apply them the next time they’re in that type of situation. That’s the difference between being good and great.” Clifford intends to do exactly that next season. But first, he’ll have to push past one of the unintended consequences of his ferocious appetite for work. He admitted that he was often jittery at the start of games last year. Those inconsistent first-quarter performances weren’t completely surprising to Avery and have become a point of emphasis this off-season. “We do so much work, and you work so hard to be great that the moment is more stressful than fun when you get to it,” Avery said. “So just trying to put things in perspective for him is something that we’re trying to do this off-season, because he’s as talented as anybody. But let’s make it so that everybody can see that you’re enjoying yourself and having fun. You do too much work not to enjoy it.” Clifford realized early in his Penn State career what it would take to achieve success, crediting those epiphanies to head coach James Franklin and former teammate Saquon Barkley. Both told him that improved athleticism would help him unlock his potential. Clifford listened. “I think honestly, it’s worked out in my best interest, because it kind of goes with who I am. I need to do the extra work that other guys don’t,” he said. “I need to focus on my rehab, or running form, or anything that other guys might not need to focus on as much because, in the beginning, I wasn’t as athletic as everybody. But now, I think that after working on it – I changed my diet, I changed my lifestyle when it comes to eating and sleeping, a lot of different things – it has definitely benefited me on the field.” Unlikely to slow down in his pursuit of improvement, regardless of the pandemic’s duration, Clifford anticipates that his efforts will continue to pay off.

