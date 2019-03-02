Former Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens wants to play three-technique defensive tackle in the NFL.

But really, he'd be happy to play anywhere his future NFL franchise sees fit.

Meeting with the media Saturday in Indianapolis, the NFL early entrant discussed what he feels like he brings to the table, his optimism toward Saturday's workout, and more.

"(I'm) a hard worker and someone that is going to put their all into into it," said Givens, asked what a future NFL team is going to be getting when it drafts him.

And, he added, he'll get there through the preparation he's already put-in during his time at Penn State.

"I feel very prepared strength-wise, speed-wise, and just overall. Personally, composition-wise, I feel like that helped me out a lot," he said.