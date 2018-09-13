“He just disrupts all the plays,” said running back Miles Sanders. “That's what we need from him. I'm happy he's back and I know he's happy he's back.”

In his return Saturday night at Pittsburgh and presumably for the rest of the season, the junior force on the interior of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line lived up to his billing and more.

The absence of Kevin Givens from Penn State’s first game of the 2018 season came and went, the Nittany Lion defensive tackle suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules.

On the field for 37 of Penn State’s defensive snaps against the Panthers, Givens finished with one quarterback hurry and tied for a team-high with seven tackles and a pair of tackles for a loss on the evening.



Describing Givens as a “difference maker” following the game, Penn State head coach James Franklin offered up an assessment of the Lions’ entire defensive line and the impact it is expected to have in the program’s successes this season. Elaborating further Wednesday following the team’s midweek practice session at the Lasch football complex, Franklin noted the elements that have made Givens so effective.

“[Givens] is an explosive guy,” said Franklin. “He’s got great lateral quickness. He’s really strong, so we added one of the more explosive players we have on our team, we added one of the more experienced defensive linemen we have, so obviously, the combination of those things is going to have a big presence. We expect him to have a big year and continue to grow on what he did last week.”

Meeting with the media himself earlier Wednesday, Penn State redshirt sophomore center Michal Menet would know. Lining up against Givens either in preseason camp, spring ball, or even dating back to scout team work, Menet detailed the challenges of lining up against the Altoona, Pa, product.

“I don't think I've ever played against a player that is as big and as strong as Kevin but is still as quick as he is. He is honestly a matchup nightmare,” said Menet. “Going up against him one-on-one… I think is just extremely difficult for any offensive lineman. He's so sudden when he comes off the ball and he has such a plethora of moves because of his strength and his speed. So he's pretty tough to go against.”

The Nittany Lions are collectively hoping that remains the case for opponents continuing with Kent State this weekend at Beaver Stadium and through the duration of the 2018 season.

Himself benefiting from Givens’ play, junior defensive end Shareef Miller finished with a sack and two TFLs against the Panthers and, asked about the impact of Givens’ return to the lineup, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm and seeming relief for it.

“I’m so happy Kevin is back, man,” said Miller. “He’s a dominant player. He’s one of the best defensive players, especially on the defensive line. Just his strength and his power, and he’s so versatile, he can do different things.”