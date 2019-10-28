Plowing through their third tough Big Ten matchup in as many weeks, the Nittany Lions again have conference honors to show for it.

In the pouring rain Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich., senior punter Blake Gillikin kept the Spartans pinned back deep in their own territory with eight punts averaging 44.2 yards per effort. Five were good inside the 20-yard line while three were downed inside the 10 and one was pinned at the 1-yard line of the Spartans.

"Obviously, you'd love to score every possession, but if you're not, you want to pin people deep and we were able to do that pretty consistent tonight," Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the game. "I think the last two weeks, that's been huge for us. So that's Blake. But that's also (Drew) Hartlaub and that's also (Dan) Chisena and that's even (Chris) Stohl as well."

Jayson Oweh, meanwhile, helped the Nittany Lions keep the Spartans out of the end zone for most of the afternoon with outstanding play that included three tackles, two of which went for strip-sacks and a turnover.

For the season, Oweh has 10 tackles, four of which have been good for sacks for 36 yards in losses.