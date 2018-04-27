Mike Gesicki is heading to the league.

Penn State's senior tight end was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Officially, he's the 42nd overall pick.

A professional contract is just the next accomplishment on a docket of success for the Manahawkin, N.J., native. He finishes his collegiate career as one of the most productive tight ends in school history. His 129 career receptions, 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns are the most all-time for a Penn State TE.

Now he becomes the highest draft pick at that position in more than two decades. Not since Kyle Brady was taken No. 9 in the first round of the 1995 draft has a tight end gone this high.

In addition to a stellar career at PSU, Gesicki has been increasing his stock this off-season with noteworthy workouts at the combine and the university's pro day. His bests included a vertical leap of 41.5 inches, a broad jump of 10-foot-9 and a 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. All three ranked as the best among his position group at the combine.

As a recruit, Gesicki received a four-star rating from Rivals.com. He was ranked the 10th-best TE in the Class of 2014 and No. 5 overall in New Jersey.

Gesicki is the second TE chosen in this year's draft. South Carolina's Hayden Hurst went to the Baltimore Ravens via the No. 25 pick.



