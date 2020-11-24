When Gerry Yonchiuk was hired to take over Central York back in February, he knew he was taking over a pretty good team.

In 2019, the Panthers went 9-2, winning the York-Adams League and earning a birth in the District III playoffs. He also knew he had a pretty good athlete playing quarterback in Beau Pribula, but athlete is the key word. In his first season as the starting quarterback, Pribula was often asked to do more with his legs than arm, finishing the year with 1,244 yards passing and eight touchdowns. It was a good first season, but there was still plenty to prove as a quarterback.

The hiring of Yonchiuk couldn’t have been better for Pribula, Not only does he run an Air Raid offense, giving Pribula an opportunity to showcase his arm, but he’s also respected across the state for his work with quarterbacks. Over the years, he's been featured in coaching tutorials and has been an instructor at multiple camps, including the Manning Passing Academy. The results have been evident for everyone to see, as Central York now prepares to face powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA 6A state championship.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!