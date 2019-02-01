Penn State went international to fill a need at defensive tackle, as Dusseldorf, Germany, native Joseph Darkwa announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Friday.

A 6-foot-5, 272 pound three-star prospect, Darkwa didn't earn an offer from the Lions until Jan. 9, but he had been speaking with recruiting assistant Justin King since November. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who coached Darkwa's trainer, Brandon Collier, during his time at UMass, became involved as time went on. Spencer's relationship with Collier, along with Darkwa's official visit to State College this past weekend, played a major role in the German ending up in Happy Valley.

"I committed to Penn State because of the culture there. Everyone knows the football is great, but everyone I talked to on my visit wanted to be successful in life," Darkwa said. "That's very important to me because if everyone around you is working hard it's contagious."

Towson became the first college program to offer Darkwa a scholarship in August. Rutgers then hosted him for an official visit in early December, but it was actually Virginia who offered him an FBS scholarship first. Georgia Tech, Rutgers and UConn all followed before the end of the early signing period.



Darkwa considered committing to Rutgers during the early period, but he decided to hold off. It proved to be a good decision, as Cincinnati, Indiana and UCLA all offered at the end of December. Colorado and Penn State then offered in the beginning of January.