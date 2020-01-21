Georgia OL Bryson Estes recaps Penn State junior day
McDonough, Ga., offensive lineman Bryson Estes returned to State College this past weekend for his third visit in the past eight months.A three-star prospect from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news