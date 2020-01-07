News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 13:48:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia offers four-star Mich. DB Jaylen Reed

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Georgia has started to show a strong recruiting presence in Detroit, and recently landed a four-star quarterback from the area. This past weekend the Bulldogs identified another Detroit target in M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}