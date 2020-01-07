Georgia offers four-star Mich. DB Jaylen Reed
Georgia has started to show a strong recruiting presence in Detroit, and recently landed a four-star quarterback from the area. This past weekend the Bulldogs identified another Detroit target in M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news