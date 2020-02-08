News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 22:03:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators are not letting up in their pursuit of top-15 junior tight end

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Florida-based junior Nick Elksnis has been teamed up with Penn State since last July, but is somewhat keeping the door cracked open with additional schools continuing to ramp up their pursuit.

One of those highly-interested programs is the University of Florida, which hosted the Jacksonville native for last weekend's junior day.

Elksnis, the 13th-ranked tight end in the class of 2021, visited the Swamp multiple times in 2019 as well, including for a camp during the summertime.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}