Florida-based junior Nick Elksnis has been teamed up with Penn State since last July, but is somewhat keeping the door cracked open with additional schools continuing to ramp up their pursuit.

One of those highly-interested programs is the University of Florida, which hosted the Jacksonville native for last weekend's junior day.

Elksnis, the 13th-ranked tight end in the class of 2021, visited the Swamp multiple times in 2019 as well, including for a camp during the summertime.