NEW YORK - Shep Garner had no guarantees his Penn State career would end on a high note.

In fact, in many ways, his junior season as a Nittany Lion suggested otherwise. Hitting just 35.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and contributing 12.0 points per game last year, down from his 14.8 ppg production as a sophomore, what was in store for Garner’s senior campaign could hardly be predicted with much certainty.

Even, apparently, for Garner himself.

Overtaking Pete Lisicky's school record for career 3-pointers made in Tuesday night’s 75-60 NIT semifinal win over Mississippi State, Garner admitted the achievement was never part of the plan.

“I couldn't (envision this), actually,” Garner said. “I never thought about breaking records and stuff like that. I never really thought that we would go that far. But it's great to do something like that.

“A lot of people had something to do with that. A lot of my teammates I played with, before and now, hats off to them. My coaches put me in the position to be great, do great things like that, and I’m grateful for that.”