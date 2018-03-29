NEW YORK - Shep Garner had no guarantees his Penn State career would end on a high note.
In fact, in many ways, his junior season as a Nittany Lion suggested otherwise. Hitting just 35.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and contributing 12.0 points per game last year, down from his 14.8 ppg production as a sophomore, what was in store for Garner’s senior campaign could hardly be predicted with much certainty.
Even, apparently, for Garner himself.
Overtaking Pete Lisicky's school record for career 3-pointers made in Tuesday night’s 75-60 NIT semifinal win over Mississippi State, Garner admitted the achievement was never part of the plan.
“I couldn't (envision this), actually,” Garner said. “I never thought about breaking records and stuff like that. I never really thought that we would go that far. But it's great to do something like that.
“A lot of people had something to do with that. A lot of my teammates I played with, before and now, hats off to them. My coaches put me in the position to be great, do great things like that, and I’m grateful for that.”
And they, in turn, are grateful for Garner.
Easily playing the best basketball of a Penn State career that has been tumultuous at times, Garner has been particularly on a tear through the home stretch of his senior season. Dating back to Penn State’s win at Illinois in February, the shooting guard has contributed double-figures scoring in all but two of 12 games. Further, his shooting from deep has climbed steadily to a career-best 43.5 percent.
Notably, Garner has been even better through Penn State’s postseason runs including both a Big Ten Tournament semifinals berth and a spot in Thursday night's NIT final. Winning six of seven in that span of games, Garner has knocked down 30 of 56 shots from beyond-the-arc for a remarkable 53.5 percent clip.
Described as one of the primary beneficiaries of the similarly stellar play of point guard Tony Carr in the same stretch by head coach Patrick Chambers, Garner has grown comfortable in his role as the team's sniper. A specific role that hadn’t previously been available through the course of his career, counter to his true freshman identity sharing the point with D.J. Newbill, his sophomore season as the Lions’ only significant ball-handler, or his junior year struggling to settle in off the ball, Garner has blossomed in the team’s current form.
“He's having a great season shooting the ball,” said fellow senior Julian Moore. “It's been incredible to watch his transformation as a player, from being a freshman coming in and running a lot of point, to really now being a shooter. I think that's his natural position and that's why he's playing so well. He's doing exactly what he needs to do.”
Set to face Utah Thursday night in the NIT championship (7 p.m., ESPN), Garner is determined to build on that success one final time in what is guaranteed to be his last game as a Nittany Lion. His name now atop the Penn State record book and only one 3-pointer away from tying a Big Ten single-season record of 119 made threes, a championship win is the last, and most important, achievement on Garner's checklist.
“This is what it's all about,” he said. “Winning championships, playing at a high level, bringing a trophy back to State College. It's been a while, so that's special for us.”