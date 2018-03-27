“I'm so locked in on the game that I can't really focus in on it being my last game. I think if you focus on losing, you really might lose. I focus on winning,” said Garner, noting his inspiration from boxer Floyd Mayweather. “He said he never focuses on losing. He always goes into a fight like he's going to figure out a way to win no matter what happens. That's what I've been doing. Not even thinking about losing because that's negative energy that we don't need. “

And Garner, predictably, is determined to get one more game out of his Penn State kicks.

Set to take on Mississippi State in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden (9:00 p.m., ESPN), the winner will move on to face the victor of Utah and Western Kentucky. The loser will see its season come to a close.

In a win-or-go-home scenario for each of his past three games, though, the prospect isn't getting to Garner. In fact, he claims he's not even thinking about it.





The Nittany Lions have not had much in the way of negative energy throughout the month of March.

Beginning with a win against Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions have reeled off five wins in six games. Those include a third upset of top 15 Ohio State to reach the conference tournament semifinals against Purdue, as well as wins against Temple, at Notre Dame and most recently at Marquette through the first three rounds of the NIT.

With the run of success, the program has been lifted to its third-highest number of wins all-time, now at 24-13 overall with a 9-9 mark in the Big Ten regular season. In fact, dating back to a 3-5 start in conference play, Penn State has produced an 11-5 record to earn a return trip to New York for Tuesday night's game.

Needing to mount a comeback to beat the Owls in the first round of the NIT, responding from a 6-point deficit to win 63-57, that fighting mentality has carried the program forward into its semifinal matchup.

“Once you go through that tough game and you win and you know that there's more life to be played, you want to make sure that you don't have another outing like that,” said sophomore point guard Tony Carr, who struggled en route to a season-low two points against the Owls. “You want to just come out and put your best foot forward for the rest of this tournament.”

The Bulldogs of Mississippi State have done similarly, proving themselves a formidable opponent (25-11 overall, 9-9 SEC) by knocking off Nebraska, then earning wins at Baylor and at Louisville through the first three rounds of the NIT.

Motivated by their absence from the NCAA Tournament, a place the Nittany Lions believed they’d done enough to earn a spot in, what’s left is a team determined to open some eyes along the way.

“We were definitely a little hurt that we didn't make it. We thought that we would and we were a little angry that we didn't make it,” said Garner. “I won't say that we're taking it out on these teams, but it's a little bit of motivation behind it. I wouldn't say that it has anything to do with the tournament, but we are a little angry about that and this is what happens.”