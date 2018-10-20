It seemed as though the sky was falling yet again when an onside kick skittered off of Nick Scott’s hands and into the arms of Indiana’s Jonathan Crawford with less than a minute to play in Penn State’s game at Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers trailed by five at the time. They needed 58 yards to become the third consecutive opponent to rally past the Nittany Lions in the final moments. This was looking all too familiar. But while it was on its heels for much of the afternoon, Penn State’s defense rose up, pushing the Hoosiers backward on a sack by Shaka Toney. In the end, Indiana ran out of time before it could get off a Hail Mary attempt, as the Lions escaped with a 33-28 victory on Saturday in Bloomington, ending a two-game losing streak that consisted of last-minute losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. Penn State didn’t look especially sharp in ending that skid. It was outgained by the Hoosiers 554-417 and needed a fumble recovery by Scott on a punt return to set up the fourth-quarter touchdown that enabled it to withstand Indiana’s late surge. But after the drama of the past two games, coach James Franklin was thankful that some of those breaks finally went his team’s way. “It’s a win. It’s something to build on,” Franklin said. “We’re excited about that. We’ll take this win, go back in, watch the film, make corrections and grow and get better.” Here’s a look at the good and the bad:



Freiermuth

THE GOOD

• Trace McSorley may have gone without a touchdown pass for the first time in 35 games, but he finished with 327 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns to spearhead the Nittany Lions’ victory. He had 107 yards on the ground, topping 100 yards for the third time in Penn State’s past four games. “Trace has always made big plays with his legs since he’s been here,” Franklin said. “Obviously, he’s shouldering a little more of the load right now, and that’s what you like to do with senior players and guys who have won as many games as he has.” • The pass rush generated some heat against Indiana, especially in the second half. Penn State totaled six sacks, including two by Yetur Gross-Matos. Indiana had given the Lions some problems by pulling starter Peyton Ramsey early in the game in favor of true freshman Michael Penix, a more elusive quarterback with a stronger arm. It might have been a different game if Penix had been able to finish, but he left in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, and Penn State had more success catching up to Ramsey. “When you can get production out of your front four, that’s really, really important,” Franklin said. “They were able to run the ball on us. We made some adjustments, and when we were able to get up by two scores and force them into a passing situation, we were able to get some critical sacks.” • Penn State went into the game ranked fourth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns, and it had two long ones on Saturday, as K.J. Hamler took the opening kickoff 58 yards and Johnathan Thomas had a 94-yard return in the third. Both runbacks set up touchdowns. • Jake Pinegar went into the game with a 50 percent success rate on field goals, but he went 2 for 2 in field conditions that can perhaps best be described as sub-optimal, making kicks of 27 and 32 yards. He also had a PAT blocked, so his afternoon wasn’t an unqualified success, but those makes helped give the Lions the cushion they would need at the end of the game. • The 23-yard touchdown completion from Tommy Stevens to Pat Freiermuth in the second quarter was a positive for Penn State in two ways. First, it tied the score. Second, it offered a preview of things to come, as Nittany Lion fans are likely going to be seeing a lot of the Stevens-to-Freiermuth combo in 2019.



THE BAD

• The receivers’ season-long problems continued. Brandon Polk couldn’t come down with a couple of catchable balls early in the second half, including a throw in the end zone that would have given the Lions a 10-point lead. Later, Mac Hippenhammer dropped a catchable pass that would have likely produced a first down while the Lions were trying to run out the clock in the fourth quarter. Penn State turned to several of its freshmen, in part because Juwan Johnson didn’t play in the second half for unspecified reasons. Jahan Dotson and Cam Sullivan-Brown combined to make three catches for 33 yards. The Lions also got running back Miles Sanders more involved in the passing game than in previous weeks, as he had six catches for 54 yards after catching just nine passes in the first half of the season. Penn State was able to get away with leaving some points on the field against Indiana, a team it has now beaten 21 of 22 times, but it probably won’t be so fortunate in the weeks to come. “When we’re inconsistent catching the ball, we have a hard time getting into a rhythm and moving the ball consistently,” Franklin said. “We’ve got to be more consistent in terms of the passing game.” • Penn State’s run defense has been up-and-down all season, and it was down against the Hoosiers. Stevie Scott averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Indiana totaled 224 yards on the ground. Given that two of their next three opponents are ranked among the top six teams in the Big Ten in rushing offense, and that the unit has been thinned out by the loss of backup tackle Fred Hansard to a season-ending injury, this has to count as a major concern. • While the kickoff returns were great, the punt returns were an adventure, as Penn State muffed three punts. The Lions pulled DeAndre Thompkins after he dropped a punt on the sideline when a teammate collided with him. But his replacement, Hamler, didn’t fare much better, in part because of the swirling winds in Memorial Stadium. Penn State recovered all three fumbles, so the damage was minimal, but there’s no reason to expect its luck to hold out if this trend were to continue. “We did some nice things,” Franklin said. “But obviously, there were some things that we need to get cleaned up.”



