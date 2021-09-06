Game-winning plays the difference in Wisconsin upset: Final thoughts

The most daunting season opener in Penn State football’s recent history is in the books. And in this one, the Nittany Lions took on the No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Badgers and did so at notoriously challenging Camp Randall Stadium and did so with a full return of fans following the COVID year. Notching the 16-10 nail-biting win, a gritty effort that demanded physicality in every facet of the game, the Nittany Lions improved to 1-0 to begin the 2021 season. Before moving on to Ball State and the much-anticipated return to Beaver Stadium, filled to capacity, let’s wrap up some final thoughts from Penn State’s win against the Badgers:

Penn State senior specialist Jordan Stout handled kickoffs, punts, and place kicking duties Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

1) Jordan Stout

Penn State senior kicker Jordan Stout’s performance is likely going to be remembered from this one for its difficulties. Standing in for Jake Pinegar, who was on site and who Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin acknowledged “was available” to participate in the game, Stout pushed a 23-yard chip shot field goal attempt right and, critically in the fourth quarter, bonked a PAT off the left upright. Franklin confirmed what was easily discernible on the television broadcast, that the laces weren’t turned out for Stout on the PAT, but also insisted that shouldn’t inhibit the successful conversion of the attempt. For as much as those issues might have impacted the complexion of the game, Stout’s other kicking responsibilities Saturday weren’t just competent; they were both contextually significant and absolutely lights out. In fact, while there are still a few games to play in the opening weekend of college football, Stout’s punting performance ranked third individually in the country. For the game, his seven punts traveled a total of 377 yards for a 53.9 yards per punt average, finishing behind only San Diego State’s Matt Araiza (56.8) and Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse (55.0). That Stout was able to do it in such crucial moments made the performance that much more important. His only punt pinning Wisconsin inside its 20-yard line, Stout did so on his final attempt when the Nittany Lions needed to force a long field on the Badgers' last possession of the game. As though the Big Ten read my mind, Stout was names the conference specialist of the week for his performance.

Penn State senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie wowed in his first performance as a Nittany Lion, finishing with seven tackles and a sack.

2) AK

The perspective of offensive players on their defensive teammates isn’t always relevant following a game. The same is true of the converse, at least for players actively involved in the action. In the moment, these guys are so locked in on their jobs that noticing the minutia of a teammate’s performance is generally impossible. However, in talking to Penn State starting left tackle Rasheed Walker afterward, his assessment of Temple transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie offered a unique and glowing insight. Having spent the entirety of the spring, summer, and preseason ball lining up against “AK,” Walker, who has faced many of Penn State’s string of outstanding defensive ends through the course of his now four-year career with the Nittany Lions, said the performance was very much in line with his experiences. “I wasn’t surprised. I was just so proud,” Walker said. “AK is one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever had to block. I kind of expected the performance that (he) had. “He’s a great player. He’s one of the best pass rushers that I’ve seen since I’ve been in college. I’m just grateful to have him on the team. We battled each other every day in camp, every day in spring ball, we got each other better.”

3) Return game

In revisiting the final minutes of the fourth quarter of that game Saturday, one of the more interesting elements is just how matter-of-fact Wisconsin’s win appeared in the moment. Trailing Penn State 16-10 with less than four minutes to play, that Wisconsin had the ball in the red zone, at the 12-yard line no less, the Badgers ran up the middle for a 3-yard gain. On second down, quarterback Graham Mertz pedaled back and fired a pass through the back of the end zone with no real option to set up a third-and-7. One, Danny Davis’ third-down reception to convert a first down for the Badgers was incredible. A clutch catch in every sense, the first-and-goal circumstances for the Badgers made the hosts’ win even more inevitable. Were it not for Mertz’ fumbling struggles, that is. Though Penn State wasn’t able to land on the first down fumble, that backtracking was enough to create space for the Nittany Lion defense. On second down, P.J. Mustipher and Jaquan Brisker swallowed up Guerendo for no gain and a critical third-and-goal. Lining up empty with four receivers, defensive coordinator Brent Pry and Penn State put six defensive backs on the field, with a three-man front (Ebiketie dropping another into coverage) creating the conditions for Joey Porter Jr. to easily slap away Mertz’s pass to the goal line. What happened next isn’t likely to be forgotten by Penn State fans anytime soon, with Jaquan Brisker jumping in front of Mertz’s lob to a flailing tight end over the middle of the field to complete his second career interception as a Nittany Lion. But what might get lost in the story is how critical Brisker’s lengthy return was to the final minutes. Falling backward upon making the interception, Brisker steadied himself, pivoted, and burst upfield toward the Wisconsin sideline to take the Nittany Lions from their own 3-yard line all the way to the 43. Unable to move the ball offensively, ultimately returning possession to Wisconsin just four plays later via Stout's punt, that cushion to start at their own 18-yard line with 1:10 to play was enough to stifle the Badgers’ options as time expired.

Noah Cain returned for his first full game since the Cotton Bowl in 2019. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

4) The Cain Train

One of the most telling quotes from any of the Nittany Lions following their win at Camp Randall came from receiver Jahan Dotson in the postgame. Talking about the camaraderie of this team, it was easy fodder to explain how the close connections of the team directly helped produce the win. “It feels different from any team I’ve been on in my life,” Dotson said. “This team is ridiculous. Literally. We’re so close, it’s crazy. I love all these guys to death.” There was a second part to that quote that probably warrants mentioning, though. Looking 20 yards to his left as media were spread out over the end zone turf at Camp Randall near the visitors tunnel in the stadium, Dotson put a face to that feeling. “Seeing a guy like Noah Cain battle back from adversity like last year and he picked us up huge in the second half,” Dotson said. “I was just so happy to see him make plays.” Limited in his impact as the Nittany Lions take a split approach to carries, particularly stunted in the first half, Cain’s second-half performance helped open the door to Penn State’s offensive success. Ripping off a 34-yard carry, the longest of any ballcarrier in the game, Cain finished with eight attempts for 48 yards and the key late touchdown in the fourth quarter. And as quarterback Sean Clifford explained, that effort and ability to punch in a touchdown when it mattered most exemplifies what the program is most looking forward to when it comes to Cain’s return following a year away due to injury. “The Cain train is back. It was exciting to see him break a couple and then get the couple of gritty runs that everybody knows him by,” Clifford said. “It took everybody a little bit in the first half to get our feet wet again because this place was rocking. You gotta get the first game jitters out. But at the same time, I think that we got a lot of talent and I’m excited about this year.”

