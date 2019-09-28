Game Story: Penn State blows out Maryland, 59-0
It was supposed to be Penn State’s toughest test of the young season, a road opener against a Big Ten border rival that was adding extra seats to its stadium to accommodate its upset-minded fans.
But by the third quarter, a lot of those seats were empty. And the ones that were still full were occupied by fans of the visiting team.
The Nittany Lions played a great game on Friday night, and their opponent, Maryland, was ragged from the start, throwing interceptions and committing penalties at a rate that no team could overcome against an opponent of Penn State’s caliber. The result was a 59-0 victory that got the Lions’ conference season off to a blazing start.
Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards in two-plus quarters, and six Nittany Lion ball carriers combined for 198 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense got its first shutout since a 56-0 romp over Georgia State in September 2017.
“I thought it was one of the more complete games that we’ve played in our six years,” coach James Franklin said, referring to his staff’s tenure at Penn State. “Really, in all three phases, we played at a high level. [Maryland] had been putting up a bunch of points against a bunch of different people – challenging schemes, challenging personnel, and our defense played lights out. Offensively, I thought Sean was on fire. He really handled being on the road for the first time in a Big Ten environment. I thought the environment to start the game was challenging, and I thought we handled it really well.”
The Terps compounded their matchup problems by playing a sloppy game. They were flagged eight times in the first half alone and nine times overall. One of those flags was a targeting call that resulted in Deon Jones’s ejection. Another was a facemask penalty that resuscitated a Penn State drive that looked as though it was about to stall on the edge of field goal range.
Meanwhile, starting quarterback Josh Jackson threw two early interceptions, one that set up the Lions’ first touchdown, and another that ended Maryland’s best drive of the first half.
But the story of the game was how the Lions seized control in the first few plays and never let up. They have now won their past three games in College Park by a combined score of 195-10. Here’s a look at the good and the bad from last night:
THE GOOD
• When everything is working, it’s a probably a sign that the offensive line is having a good night. The Lions were able to protect Clifford – he wasn’t sacked and was rarely harassed – and they averaged 4.8 yards per carry even though they began emptying their bench in the third quarter.
“We were able to run the ball, we were able to protect, and Sean was able to make plays with his feet, his arm, his mind,” Franklin said. “I thought the O-line played really well.”
• Clifford completed all but three of his first 22 attempts and set a school record with 287 first-half passing yards. By the time he gave way to backup Will Levis in the third quarter, he had put together the best game of his career, hitting 26 of 31 attempts for 398 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception.
• After going into the game ranked 127th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third-down conversion percentage, the Nittany Lions went 9 of 13 against the Terps.
“I thought we played well on third down on offense and defense,” Franklin said. “I thought it was a big improvement and probably one of the big differences in the game.”
• Defensively, Penn State clamped down on a Maryland team that went into the game averaging a Big Ten-best 537.7 yards per game and was second behind Ohio State at 53 points per game. Anthony McFarland Jr. managed only 24 rushing yards on nine carries, while Jackson was held to 65 yards passing. As a team, Maryland totaled only 128 yards.
• Jan Johnson set the tone for the evening with an interception on Maryland’s first drive. In addition to turning it over, the Terps were penalized twice on the play for an illegal block and a personal foul. So when the Lions took over, it was at the Maryland 8. They needed just one play to score all the points they would need.
“When you can do that on the road and take the crowd out of the game, keep points off the board and create more possessions and more opportunities for your offense, it’s significant,” Franklin said. “Our defense is playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
• One other worrisome thing for their upcoming opponents is that the Nittany Lions did almost all of the above without one of their best players on the field. Which brings us to…
THE BAD
• Losing Micah Parsons to a targeting penalty in the first quarter seemed like it might be a significant setback, as it occurred at a point in the game when everything was going Penn State’s way. As it turned out, everything continued to go Penn State’s way for pretty much the whole 60 minutes. But penalties were a problem. By the end of the game, the Lions had been flagged nearly as often as Maryland, committing seven penalties for 81 yards in losses.
• The Lions bobbled a couple of potential interceptions in the third quarter. They were plays that didn’t have an effect on the outcome Friday night but might have stirred some regret in a more competitive game.
• Clifford had a fantastic night, but he was fortunate to avoid a pick-six deep in his own territory in the second quarter, as Antoine Brooks Jr. wasn’t able to hold onto short pass that would have been an easy touchdown.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Lions’ Big Ten home opener next week is against Purdue. The Boilermakers have gotten off to a rough start, losing two of their first three games, including a deflating 34-31 defeat at Nevada in their season opener, a game in which they blew a 17-point third-quarter lead and lost on a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
As was the case at the end of last season, the big problem in West Lafayette has been the defense. The Boilermakers head into their Big Ten opener this afternoon against Minnesota having given up 438.7 yards and 30.7 points per game, the league’s worst numbers in both categories. They’ve been especially generous against the pass, as their first three opponents averaged 263.3 yards per game through the air. That, too, is a Big Ten-high.
And while the Boilers boast one of the league’s best offensive players in Rondale Moore, who is leading the league with averages of 123 receiving yards and 179.7 all-purpose yards per game, they are almost entirely dependent on the passing attack for yards and points. Purdue’s passing game is easily the Big Ten’s most productive at 371 yards per game, and its running game is easily the league’s least productive at 50 yards per game. Heading into the Minnesota game, the Boilers have scored only one rushing touchdown this season.
A couple of key players missed last week’s 34-13 loss to TCU, as quarterback Elijah Sindelar sat out with a concussion, while linebacker Markus Bailey suffered a knee injury in practice a few days earlier. Coach Jeff Brohm said on Thursday that he was hopeful Sindelar would be available to play against the Gophers. Bailey is done for the season.
Penn State, meanwhile, heads back to Beaver Stadium with the wind at its back. “We did some good things,” Franklin said. “I’m proud of the progress that we’ve made. We’re 1-0 this week, and we’re going to have to do everything in our power to find a way to be 1-0 next week. I thought our guys did a really good job of preparation [for Maryland]. We need to build on that.”