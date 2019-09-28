It was supposed to be Penn State’s toughest test of the young season, a road opener against a Big Ten border rival that was adding extra seats to its stadium to accommodate its upset-minded fans. But by the third quarter, a lot of those seats were empty. And the ones that were still full were occupied by fans of the visiting team. The Nittany Lions played a great game on Friday night, and their opponent, Maryland, was ragged from the start, throwing interceptions and committing penalties at a rate that no team could overcome against an opponent of Penn State’s caliber. The result was a 59-0 victory that got the Lions’ conference season off to a blazing start. Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards in two-plus quarters, and six Nittany Lion ball carriers combined for 198 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense got its first shutout since a 56-0 romp over Georgia State in September 2017. “I thought it was one of the more complete games that we’ve played in our six years,” coach James Franklin said, referring to his staff’s tenure at Penn State. “Really, in all three phases, we played at a high level. [Maryland] had been putting up a bunch of points against a bunch of different people – challenging schemes, challenging personnel, and our defense played lights out. Offensively, I thought Sean was on fire. He really handled being on the road for the first time in a Big Ten environment. I thought the environment to start the game was challenging, and I thought we handled it really well.” The Terps compounded their matchup problems by playing a sloppy game. They were flagged eight times in the first half alone and nine times overall. One of those flags was a targeting call that resulted in Deon Jones’s ejection. Another was a facemask penalty that resuscitated a Penn State drive that looked as though it was about to stall on the edge of field goal range. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Josh Jackson threw two early interceptions, one that set up the Lions’ first touchdown, and another that ended Maryland’s best drive of the first half. But the story of the game was how the Lions seized control in the first few plays and never let up. They have now won their past three games in College Park by a combined score of 195-10. Here’s a look at the good and the bad from last night:

LB Jan Johnson set the tone on the first drive, recording an interception that led to a touchdown.

THE GOOD • When everything is working, it’s a probably a sign that the offensive line is having a good night. The Lions were able to protect Clifford – he wasn’t sacked and was rarely harassed – and they averaged 4.8 yards per carry even though they began emptying their bench in the third quarter. “We were able to run the ball, we were able to protect, and Sean was able to make plays with his feet, his arm, his mind,” Franklin said. “I thought the O-line played really well.” • Clifford completed all but three of his first 22 attempts and set a school record with 287 first-half passing yards. By the time he gave way to backup Will Levis in the third quarter, he had put together the best game of his career, hitting 26 of 31 attempts for 398 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. • After going into the game ranked 127th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third-down conversion percentage, the Nittany Lions went 9 of 13 against the Terps. “I thought we played well on third down on offense and defense,” Franklin said. “I thought it was a big improvement and probably one of the big differences in the game.” • Defensively, Penn State clamped down on a Maryland team that went into the game averaging a Big Ten-best 537.7 yards per game and was second behind Ohio State at 53 points per game. Anthony McFarland Jr. managed only 24 rushing yards on nine carries, while Jackson was held to 65 yards passing. As a team, Maryland totaled only 128 yards. • Jan Johnson set the tone for the evening with an interception on Maryland’s first drive. In addition to turning it over, the Terps were penalized twice on the play for an illegal block and a personal foul. So when the Lions took over, it was at the Maryland 8. They needed just one play to score all the points they would need. “When you can do that on the road and take the crowd out of the game, keep points off the board and create more possessions and more opportunities for your offense, it’s significant,” Franklin said. “Our defense is playing with a lot of confidence right now.” • One other worrisome thing for their upcoming opponents is that the Nittany Lions did almost all of the above without one of their best players on the field. Which brings us to…