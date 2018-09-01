Appalachian State is going to start having a really hard time scheduling nonconference games if it keeps this up. The Mountaineers nearly made 10th-ranked Penn State their latest upset victim on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, rallying back from two 14-point deficits in the second half. But the Nittany Lions answered with a rally of their own and won the game in overtime, 45-38, when Amani Oruwariye intercepted Zac Thomas in the end zone – the only turnover of the game. James Franklin began his postgame address by acknowledging the obvious: that App State had taken his team to the limit, just as it did to Michigan in a stunning 2007 upset and to Tennessee in an overtime loss two years ago. “I don’t know what’s in the water in Boone, N.C., but it seems like they’ve been doing this for a long time to whoever they play,” Franklin said. “It’s hard talking to a coach after a game like that, but I told [App State’s Scott Satterfield], ‘I know you don’t want to hear this right now, but you guys do an unbelievable job.’ So I want to give App State all the credit in the world. They do a great job. They had a really good plan today.” The Mountaineers gave Penn State big problems on both sides of the ball. The Lions managed only 10 points in the first half, and when their offense finally began to click in the second half, their defense faltered. Thomas, making his first start, threw nearly four times as many passes as he had in his entire college career prior to Saturday, hitting 25 of 38 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. With a visit to Pitt coming up this week, those concerns will be front and center in the coming days. But for one night at least, Franklin wanted his players to focus on their rousing finish against App State. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

RB Miles Sanders totaled 91 yards rushing in his first start for the Nittany Lions.

THE GOOD

• The backfield-by-committee approach yielded mostly positive results, as Miles Sanders, Ricky Slade and Mark Allen combined for 154 yards on 30 carries. Sanders led the way with 91 yards on 19 attempts, but Slade had the afternoon’s longest carry, bursting 27 yards for a touchdown that gave Penn State what seemed to be a reasonably safe lead late in the third quarter. • After a quiet first half, K.J. Hamler showed that all the off-season praise had been justified. He had a diving 46-yard catch to set up a touchdown, ran a kickoff back 52 yards on Penn State’s last desperate possession of the fourth quarter, and then ended that possession with a 15-yard TD catch that tied the score with 42 seconds to play. The freshman wideout finished his Penn State debut with a game-high 120 all-purpose yards. Said Franklin afterward, “One of the things we’ve probably got to look at is ways to get his hands on the ball a little bit more, offensively and on special teams. Because he has a chance to change the game at any moment.” • Trace McSorley showed what a huge advantage it is to have a veteran senior quarterback leading your offense. With the Lions trailing by a touchdown and only 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining, McSorley completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards, including a 10-yarder to Brandon Polk on fourth-and-2, and the tying TD to Hamler. It may not have been his best game from start to finish, but when the Lions needed plays at the end, he delivered. • True freshman place kicker Jake Pinegar converted every one of his seven attempts: six PATs, including a high-pressure kick to tie the score with 42 seconds left, and a 32-yard field goal. • The Nittany Lions went right after star cornerback Clifton Duck and immediately drew a pass interference penalty. Duck, who had 11 interceptions the previous two seasons and was the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year, grabbed Juwan Johnson as he bolted for the end zone. The penalty gave Penn State first-and-10 at the App State 14, and McSorley scored the game’s first TD two plays later. • Speaking of penalties, the Nittany Lions committed only two for 10 yards. That would be a pretty good day under any circumstances, but it looked especially good when judged against App State’s nine penalties for 100 yards. Also, the Lions didn’t turn the ball over against one of the country’s most ball-hawking defenses.

THE BAD

Saf. Nick Scott had nine tackles, but overall, it wasn't a great day for the secondary.

• Two disastrous kickoffs hurt the Nittany Lions badly.App State didn’t even need to run an offensive play to even the score at 7-7. Mountaineers return man Darrynton Evans was barely touched on Penn State’s first kickoff of the season, and his 100-yard touchdown set an ominous tone. With all the upheaval on defense due to graduation and other forms of attrition, the Nittany Lions can ill-afford to give up touchdowns in the kicking game. In the fourth quarter, App State caught the Lions flat-footed on an onside kick. That one led to a touchdown that tied the score at 31-31. “We typically have been pretty good [on special teams], but obviously we weren’t” against App State, Franklin said. “The onside kick was a huge play in a game. And the kickoff return early in the game swung momentum back in their direction.” • It was no surprise that Appalachian State enjoyed some success against a Penn State defense that has had to replace nine starters from last year. But even so, few would have expected the Mountaineers to outgain the Lions 451 yards to 434. “I think our inexperience showed up a few times,” Franklin said. “We did not play the way we are capable of playing.”

LOOKING AHEAD